The Evil Within 2 got a new trailer today, which shows us a little bit more about Sebastian’s return to STEM to search for his daughter. We also get a few brief sequences of The Evil Within 2 gameplay, and some great looks at the creepy foes we’ll be facing in the game.

The Evil Within 2 Trailer: Gameplay and enemies featured

It’s hard not to see shades of Silent Hill when you see a game set in a creepy fog town with the main character looking for his daughter. It looks like there’ll be less “have you seen a little girl” and more action though.

I never finished the original The Evil Within because it felt a bit too repetitive in environment and gameplay. However, by the looks of this trailer, the sequel is going to mix things up a lot more. Who knows where Sebastian’s upcoming wacky adventure will take us?

Bethesda also released info on pre-order bonuses for The Evil Within 2. Those who pre-order get the Last Chance Pack, which includes:

• The Burst Handgun: This weapon is only available in the Last Chance Pack, and probably fires 2 to 3 rounds per trigger pull.

• Crafting Supplies: There’s going to be crafting, and these extra supplies will give you an early advantage.

• Medical Supplies: These will heal you.

The Evil Within 2 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, Oct. 13. Players beware, you’re in for a scare!

