It’s been all quiet on the Melania Trump front this week. After a few international trips these past few weeks, the first lady had been appearing more frequently than ever before.

This week, however, was apparently a week of relaxation for her, which is just fine. She appeared just twice, both times to watch a golf championship in New Jersey.

This is what Trump wore this week:

Friday, July 14: A high-end designer look for watching golf in New Jersey

Melania Trump arriving at the US Women’s Open Golf Championship at Trump National in New Jersey Source: SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Back in the United States after a whirlwind few days in France, Trump is back to favoring her fav high-end designers. To a gold championship in New Jersey, Trump arrived in a long-sleeve cream T-shirt by the Row (yes, that’s Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s label), wide-leg pants by Fendi worn with a vintage gold belt and, of course, black Louboutin stilettos.

Melania Trump and her husband arriving at the U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship at Trump National in New Jersey Source: Carolyn Kaster/AP

It’s what you’d wear to watch golf too, right?

Monday, July 16: A white Lela Rose dress for watching golf (again)

Melania Trump arriving at the 72nd U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey Source: Saul Loeb/Getty Images

This is a cute little number, isn’t it? For watching the continuation of the golf championship in New Jersey on Monday, Trump arrived in a white dress from the American brand Lela Rose, which had an eyelit lace accent at the hem.

Melania Trump arriving at the 72nd US Women’s Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey Source: Carolyn Kaster/AP

She wore her Louboutins yet again, but this time in pink.

