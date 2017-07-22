Pokémon Go Fest is going on right now, and there’s a brand new Special Box sale that just went live recently in Pokémon Go itself to celebrate the festivities going on. If you couldn’t make it to Chicago, don’t worry. The Go Fest sale has a special selection of three different gift boxes, each with various goodies inside to help celebrate. Now these aren’t being given away or anything like that, as you’ve still got to purchase them, but there are some great deals to be found here if you’re still playing Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Gift Box Deals: What you get in each box

According to Pokémon Go Hub, you can buy a Special Box, Great Box, or Ultra Box.

The Special Box costs 480 coins, and you’re getting a 20% savings by purchasing this set, since every item you get in it individually adds up to 600 coins. You get 6 Premium Raid Passes and 10 Pinap Berries inside.

The Great Box contains 12 Premium Raid Passes, 20 Pinap Berries, and 10 Lure Modules for 980 coins. Individually you’d be spending 2080 coins. That’s a 53% discount overall.

The Ultra Box contains 16 Premium Raid Passes, 30 Pinap Berries, and 20 Lure Modules. It costs 1480 coins, but you’ll be saving 60% off the 3680 coins it would take to buy things individually.

If you’re interested in getting more items for your game and have some extra coins kicking around, take advantage of this special Pokémon Go sale and nab some of these boxes now!

