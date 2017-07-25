When Damien isn’t making waves for being an inclusive character, he is one of the dads you can romance in Dream Daddy. Damien is mysterious, but also kind of a sweet nerd — he works in IT and volunteers at a pet shelter in his free time.

If you’re trying to end up with Damien and start a vampire coven, here’s what you can expect.

As most of the scenes start, Damien and the main character sit on a bench and are talking. Damien thanks the main character for helping him embrace his identity — up until that point, Damien has been struggling with looking like a Victorian-era vampire, but working in a modern field and volunteering with dogs.

Damien says that because of the main characters support, he’s been able to embrace the multiple parts of himself — which is a pretty nice message. The two embrace in a kiss, even though, as Damien notes, that wouldn’t be allowed in the Victorian era.

The final scene starts at about 1:08:11.

