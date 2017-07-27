I spent a lot of nights wide-eyed, sitting on the edge of my parents’ bed, watching my dad play Wolfenstein 3D when I was younger. While I waited for my turn, I’d busy myself mimicking the tone that plays when you pick up food to restore health or the German phrases littered throughout the game.

I was especially excited when I finally saw Mecha-Hitler, or Hitler, in a big mechanical suit armed with quad chain guns. He’d pop out, the final boss of the orignal Wolfenstein 3D, guns blazing. And after we’d whittle down half of his health, he’d lose his suit. But it wasn’t the end of the battle — Hitler continued to pepper us with a hail of bullets with his remaining chain guns.

Continuing to fire away at Hitler sans his mechanical suit would eventually culminate in his melting into a puddle of flesh and bone on the floor, prompting the end of the game to occur. It was a gruesome sight that heralded the need to start playing the game over, or hop into another shooter to play with my dad. It was always fun to just jump into the game again no matter how the battle ended, whether we succumbed to Mecha-Hitler or took him out with a quickness.

Interestingly enough, Mecha-Hitler’s only appearance has been in Wolfenstein 3D, but it was such an explosive and exciting brawl that it seems like folly to have introduced him again into the subsequent Wolfenstein titles. A recent announcement out of E3 2017 related to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus from creative director Jens Matthies may indicate that Mecha-Hitler could well be returning to taunt us with his beady little eyes and teal mechanical suit.

Wolfenstein Mecha-Hitler: Could the dreaded boss return to the series?

Recently, Matthies went to chat about Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus on Giant Bomb’s E3 live show to discuss several different facets of the game coming out later this year. He spoke at length about his hopes that the Wolfenstein games could be a trilogy, as that’s how they’ve always “envisioned” the series, and if there are three games, the Nazi leader could very well make an appearance once more.

“If we get to make the third one — once we introduce Mecha-Hitler, you can’t go up from there,” he stated during the interview.

Obviously this doesn’t mean anything concrete for a third Wolfenstein game, nor does it mean that Mecha-Hitler is on his way back to terrorize players. But it does mean that the character is at least being considered for a comeback, and it would be exhilarating to see a high-def version of Mecha-Hitler once more to eliminate in a much more multifaceted fashion than in Wolfenstein 3D.

Deathshead is a great villain, but Mecha-Hitler’s return would really be something to celebrate. And then defeat. Again and again.

