The Nintendo Switch is good for indie games. Shovel Knight, Axiom Verge, Flinthook and Cave Story have all found new homes on the newest Nintendo console. If you’re into roguelikes and don’t want to re-purchase Binding of Isaac — or just have never jibed with its terribly aged meme humor — you’re in luck.

Dodge Roll’s tough-as-nails, pun-heavy roguelike Enter the Gungeon just announced that it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Enter the Gungeon Nintendo Switch: No release date yet, but there’s more than enough info to get your feet wet

On Thursday, Dodge Roll announced on Twitter that Enter the Gungeon was coming to the Nintendo Switch with a cute little animation involving the Pilot, one of the game’s playable characters.

Sadly, there’s not much information as to when the game will be released. But if you’re a Gungeon neophyte, this means you’ve got a lot of time to check out the game and assess whether you might be into it. One of the easiest entry points into the game is the Scruffy’s Video Bargain Basement tutorial on YouTube:

Since it’s a “Let’s Learn”-style series, Scruffy walks you through what to expect on each floor and from the guns he picks up while he plays. If nothing else, it’s a great way to see how the game looks in motion and whether or not it’s worth whatever up-jumped price Nintendo is going to slap on it.

If you’re a fan of gun puns and references to a lot of movies and games, Enter the Gungeon might well be worth checking out when it drops on the Nintendo Switch later in 2017. Here’s hoping my precious little Prince paws handle dual sticks better than they did keyboard and mouse.

