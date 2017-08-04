In the wake of Pokémon Go Fest going bust, Pokémon Go developer Niantic made an unsurprising but disappointing announcement: Two of the three planned Safari Zone weekends in Europe were being rescheduled. By way of an apology, the developer promised that special Pokémon would be appearing across Europe.
We’ve finally got some more information about what these “special Pokémon” are, and when they’re appearing. Read on for more info.
Pokémon Go Safari Zones: Serebii, Pokémon Go Twitter accounts announce Kangaskhan and Unown coming to Europe
Both the Serebii Twitter account and the official Pokémon Go account have recently tweeted about the new Pokémon that will be appearing across Europe during the weekends of Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. The Pokémon Go website has more information about which Pokémon are spawning:
We’ve heard that as early as this weekend, some Pokémon rarely seen in Europe, including Kangaskhan and Unown, may begin appearing in certain European cities. This unusual occurrence is predicted to last until Aug. 21.
Although official events for Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers have been pushed back, the post still encourages players to “consider stopping by your local Unibail-Rodamco shopping center” as it will “[be] a great place to find these Pokémon.” It is also noted that “Lure Modules will be activated at many PokéStops found at these locations throughout the weekends of Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.”
The reveal of a regional and the very rare Unown is pretty familiar to anyone who attended the Pokémon Go Fest back in July, as South America’s Heracross and Unown were available in Chicago. It seems like new regional and increased Unown spawns might be the future for Pokémon Go live events, but it’s still a little early to say conclusively.
Pokémon Go Safari Zones: list of every city affected by the new spawns
At the bottom of the Pokémon Go news release, Niantic released a list of cities that can expect a visit from Kangaskhan over the next few weeks. In the order provided, they are as follows:
Vienna, Austria
Prague, Czech Republic
Copenhagen, Denmark
Helsinki, Finland
Dijon, France
Lille, France
Lyon, France
Marseille, France
Nice, France
Paris, France
Rennes, France
Berlin, Germany
Bochum, Germany
Gera, Germany
Leipzig, Germany
Mönchengladbach, Germany
Munich, Germany
Oberhausen, Germany
Recklinghausen, Germany
Milan, Italy
Naples, Italy
Rome, Italy
Oslo, Norway
Warsaw, Poland
Lisbon, Portugal
Bratislava, Slovakia
Badajoz, Spain
Barcelona, Spain
Cádiz, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Sevilla, Spain
San Sebastián, Spain
Valencia, Spain
Valladolid, Spain
Stockholm, Sweden
Zürich, Switzerland
Almere, the Netherlands
Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leidschendam, the Netherlands
Zoetermeer, the Netherlands
Belfast, United Kingdom
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Glasgow, United Kingdom
London, United Kingdom
Manchester, United Kingdom
It seems like Niantic is casting a pretty wide net to compensate for the loss of the Safari Zone events. If you’re living or traveling in Europe, hopefully one of these cities is where you call home, or is at least within traveling distance.
