‘Hot Mic’ podcast: The opioid crisis, Ivanka Trump’s new store

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

On iPhone or iPad | On Android via RadioPublic | Via Stitcher | On Spotify

Here are the important stories to know for Friday, August 11:

1. President Donald Trump told reporters that he is declaring the opioid crisis a national emergency, but there’s no official word yet from the administration.

2. Ivanka Trump’s label is opening a stand-alone store in Trump Tower after getting dropped by other retailers.

Direct from Mic’s newsroom, Hot Mic keeps listeners informed with a daily run-down of top stories, breaking news and analysis from our news team.