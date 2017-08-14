‘Game of Thrones’ season 7, episode 6 preview: Everything HBO teased for next week

The fifth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season kicked off by answering the cliffhanger from the previous episode: Will Jaime survive getting knocked unconscious into a body of water? Of course, he will, because while his literal armor was dragging him to the bottom of that river, his plot armor is more buoyant than a life preserver.

But Sunday’s installment, dubbed “Eastwatch,” was filled with so much more than just that: Dany continues her transformation into the Mad Queen by dragon-torching Randyll Tarly and his son Dickon after they refuse to bend the knee; Jon tames Drogon; Gendry is back in the picture with a hammer so epic that even Thor would be jealous; Cersei’s pregnant with Jaime’s baby; Littlefinger and Arya are playing a deadly game of cat and mouse; and Jon and his traveling companions set off on a White Walker hunt beyond the Wall. Yeah, there’s a lot going on. But all of that is just prelude for the next episode, “Death Is the Enemy,” which, judging from the preview HBO has put out, looks like it’ll be the season’s most exciting yet.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the teaser for the next episode of Game of Thrones.

Jon fights another White Walker

It’s the rematch of the century. Source: GameofThrones/YouTube

Jon has already slain a White Walker, thanks to his Valryian-steel sword, and it looks like he’ll go toe-to-toe with another one in “Death Is the Enemy.” Jon, Mormont, Gendry, the Hound and a handful of wildlings and troops from the Brotherhood Without Banners have ventured beyond the Wall in search for the undead, and it appears they’ll find them — a lot of them. The question is this: Will they be able to capture one and bring it back to Cersei without getting killed and joining the zombie army’s ranks?

Tyrion talks with Dany

Dany doesn’t look happy with Tyrion. Source: GameofThrones/YouTube

In “Eastwatch,” Varys and Tyrion have a heart-to-heart about their queen, Daenerys Stormborn, the Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains and so on. They’re both concerned with the path she’s headed down and fear that unless they find a way to make her listen to reason, she’ll become the spitting image of her father, the Mad King, before too long.

In the preview for “Death Is the Enemy,” we see a pensive-looking Tyrion and an angry-looking Dany alone in the Dragonstone council chambers. The clip looks almost as if it’s showing the end of a conversation between the two. Hopefully, they talk about not burning dissidents alive anymore — and hopefully she agrees.

Arya senses Sansa’s fear

Is Arya playing into Littlefinger’s trap? Source: GameofThrones/YouTube

Near the end of “Eastwatch,” Arya stalks Littlefinger around Winterfell, spying on him as he secretly meets with several people. She ultimately finds a small scroll he’s hidden in his room, but it turns out Littlefinger knew she was following him the entire time: It was a trap, and Arya took the bait.

In the preview for next Sunday’s episode, it appears Arya may be playing right into Littlefinger’s scheme, whatever that may be.

“You’re scared aren’t you? What are you scared of?” Arya says as the screen cuts to her and Sansa.

It’s likely that Littlefinger is trying to divide the Stark sisters, but will his plan work? Maybe his days aren’t so numbered after all.

Winter is here

The Night King and his army of the undead march toward the Wall. Source: GameofThrones/YouTube

The Starks have been saying it for years: Winter is coming. Now, it’s clear that winter is finally here. The Night’s King and his undead army are close to the Wall, and an attack on the massive structure is imminent. Jon and co. need to capture a wight to show Cersei the threat is real, but from the looks of the preview for “Death Is the Enemy,” they’re completely and utterly outnumbered.

The Night’s King watches as Jon and his crew run for their lives. Will he step onto the battlefield and join the fight, or wait to strike until they reach the Wall? We’ll find out soon enough.

Watch the preview for the sixth episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season below.

Mic has ongoing Game of Thrones coverage. Please follow our main Game of Thrones coverage here.



