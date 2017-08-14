The clock’s ticking, friends: Season five of Overwatch competitive play is coming to a close. If you want to maximize your end-of-season competitive rewards, you’ll need to make sure you’re aware of exactly when season five ends — and when season six begins.

Here’s what you need to know.

Overwatch Season 5 end date, season 6 start date

According to an announcement on the Overwatch forums, season five will end on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern — the very same day the Summer Games event ends. Season six of competitive Overwatch will begin just a few days later, on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

If you need a refresher, here’s a breakdown of the amount of competitive points you’ll earn based on the maximum skill rating you earned during season five:

• SR 1 to 1,499 (Bronze): 100 CP

• SR 1,500 to 1,999 (Silver): 200 CP

• SR 2,000 to 2,499 (Gold): 400 CP

• SR 2,500 to 2,999 (Platinum): 800 CP

• SR 3,000 to 3,499 (Diamond): 1,200 CP

• SR 3,500 to 3,999 (Master): 2,000 CP

• SR 4,000 to 5,000 (Grandmaster): 3,000 CP

Blizzard has yet to announce what upcoming changes to the competitive format players can expect for season six, but we’ll let you know before Aug. 31 rolls around.

