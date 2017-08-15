StarCraft fans have been eagerly awaiting StarCraft: Remastered, a complete overhaul of the classic real-time-strategy game. It’s finally here, and you can download it now if you’re looking for a whole new coat of paint with extra goodies for Blizzard’s much-loved and extremely popular title.

But if you’re not quite sure you can run it on your PC, you might first want to consult a list of requirements. Will you be able to run the game or will you need to upgrade? We’ve got all the information you need to determine whether or not it’s time to move forward on some new PC parts.

StarCraft: Remastered : Minimum requirements

According to Blizzard, the minimum specs for StarCraft: Remastered are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10

Processor: Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2

Video: NVIDIA GeForce; 6800 (256MB) or ATI Radeon X1600 Pro (256MB) or better

Memory: 2GB RAM

Storage: 2.8GB HD space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Input: Keyboard and mouse

Resolution: 1024x768 minimum display resolution

StarCraft: Remastered : Recommended requirements

As far as the recommended specifications go, Blizzard suggests the following:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 (2.4GHz) or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ (2.6GHz) or better

Video: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT (512MB) or ATI Radeon HD 4850 (512MB) or better

Memory: 4GB RAM

The requirements aren’t so stringent that the average player should have to upgrade their current rigs to support the game, but if you take a look at the chart and see that you’re lagging behind the minimum requirements, you might want to think about upgrading your PC.

Now get out there and start constructing additional pylons.

