This ‘Pokkén Tournament DX’ Trailer reminds us that Scizor, objectively, is the coolest Pokémon

Pokkén Tournament DX lengthens the list of games coming to Nintendo Switch from the Wii U. On the surface, it may not look like this Pokkén Tournament game is much different from the last, but there is one difference. New characters are headed to Pokkén Tournament DX, including the coolest Pokémon of them all. The steel-plated bug Scizor is headed to the Pokkén tourney and now it has its own sizzle reel that only reaffirms that.

Pokkén Tournament DX trailer: Scizor reminds everyone why he’s the baddest

The newest Pokkén trailer shows the red Bug/Steel type showing off its moves and excelling in battle, but on the surface it may seem like your average Pokkén Tournament fighter. So what about the new visuals reaffirm Scizor being the coolest Pokémon of all time? Let’s take it scene by scene.

Scizor knows how to make an entrance

Introducing Scizor Source: Pokémon Company/Youtube

It’s a short trailer, so there isn’t too much to pull from, but just look at how Scizor makes entrance. When was the last time you burst into a room, claws wide open? Never? I didn’t think so.

Scizor’s not afraid to slap a Garchomp in its face

What did the five fingers say to the face? Source: Pokémon Company/Youtube

Garchomp is no slouch. The Dragon/Ground type is one of the most powerful in the game, and Scizor silences all that with one knock to the face. I wouldn’t want to be on the other end of that.

Scizor’s got more combos than a Master Lock

One combo, two combos, three combos, four Source: Pokémon Company/Youtube

At this point I just feel bad for the Garchomp in the trailer. Did it ask for this? What did it do to deserve this?

Forget entrances, Scizor knows how to make a damn exit

Mega Scizor Source: Pokémon Company/Youtube

For certain people, the party leaves when they exit the room. For Scizor, the party no longer exists when he’s ready to leave. Scizor makes an exit more explosive than its entrance, but not before a Sailor Moon-esque transformation sequence as it turns into its mega form. Say what you will about destruction, Scizor is out here looking damn fabulous.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Looking for more Nintendo Switch news? Check out how blind gamers are using the Nintendo Switch and why you can’t get your Mii to look quite like you. All your favorite rappers are using the Switch, so we rounded up the best. Nintendo’s left Joy-Con issue turns out to be a hardware problem — here’s how to solve it. Find out how to buy a console amid the recent restock. Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), or find out how to make use of ethernet without the dock and the best way to get alerts when new stock arrives.