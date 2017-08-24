‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Trump will likely pardon Sheriff Arpaio, the campaign to ban Trump from Twitter

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

Here are the important stories to know for Thursday, August 24:

1. President Donald Trump hinted at his rally in Phoenix that he plans to pardon former anti-immigration sheriff Joe Arpaio.

2. A GoFundMe campaign is trying to raise enough money to ban Trump from Twitter.

