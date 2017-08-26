Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Donald Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Friday, who was convicted of criminal contempt in July after refusing a court-ordered mandate to stop racially profiling Latino people.

“Arpaio’s life and career, which began at the age of 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War, exemplify selfless public service,” the White House said in a statement announcing Arpaio’s pardon.

The announcement came in a Friday night news dump while many across the country were following the news of Hurricane Harvey, the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 2008.

Trump floated an Arpaio pardon at a rally he held on Tuesday in Phoenix. While Trump didn’t pardon Arpaio at that rally, he strongly hinted at his intentions to do so.

Joe Arpaio in 2013 Source: Ross D. Franklin/AP





Arpaio was one of Trump’s earliest supporters.

“Let me tell you something about Donald Trump,” Arpaio said at a 2016 rally in which he endorsed Trump. “This guy is different. Much different.”

An immigration hardliner, Arpaio campaigned with Trump, supporting his promise of a border wall with Mexico. He’s perhaps known best for creating a “tent city,” an open-air jail in which inmates were housed outdoors in the brutal Arizona heat.

“Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now 85 years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our nation, he is worthy candidate for a presidential pardon,” the White House concluded.