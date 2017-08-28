Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards were a rough one. Host Katy Perry made a number of jokes about the current state of the world that just didn’t seem to land. Ed Sheeran had the audacity to show up and perform. SZA didn’t win best new artist. Beyoncé and Rihanna weren’t even there.

And the fashion, well, that was a travesty on its own, not because people were dressed poorly really, but because, for a show that prides itself on wild red carpets, this one was dull. Lorde came in a (admittedly beautiful) standard ballgown and Katy Perry just kinda, eh, wore a dress. Even Nicki Minaj felt compelled to merely slip into some latex (though honestly she did look amazing). No one was shocking though, or all that cool and interesting.

That is, besides Teyana Taylor.

Teyana Taylor at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor at the 2017 VMAs Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It may look like a very simple look, with slicked hair, a white crop top and a wide pair of black pants, but this outfit was a secret, very important ode to Janet Jackson, who wore an identical look to the 1995 VMAs.

Janet Jackson at the 1995 VMAs Tumblr

While the back of Jackson’s T-shirt in 1995 read “Pervert 2”...

Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson after winning the best dance video award at the 1995 VMAs Don Emmert/Getty Images

Taylor’s read “Underated 7.”

Teyana Taylor with her best dance video award Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

And we’re guessing that’s because Taylor really is highly underrated. In a spooky twist, Taylor ended up winning the same award that Jackson won in 1995: best dance video. So this really was a case of stars aligning.

The sartorial ode also seemed to be perfectly placed at the VMAs, since other stars have been known to recall iconic fashion moments too. In 2014, Katy Perry showed up to the VMAs with Riff Raff dressed like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Riff Raff and Katy Perry at the 2014 MTV VMAs Jordan Strauss/AP

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the American Music Awards in 2001 MARK J. TERRILL/AP

So, thank you, Teyana Taylor, for wearing an outfit truly worthy of the VMAs, and bringing along your adorable family, too.

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and their daughter, Iman Tayla, at the 2017 VMAs Chris Pizzello/AP

We really aren’t worthy.