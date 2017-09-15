Another September, another New York Fashion Week in the can.
This bi-annual go-round, which came to a close on Thursday, saw hundreds of runway shows (Monse! Helmut Lang!), presentations (LaQuan Smith! Chris Gelinas!) and of course parties (Harper’s Bazaar Icons! Purple Magazine!); famous faces front row (Diane Keaton! Cardi B!) and on the runway (Debbie Harry! Teyana Taylor!); and of course no short supply of mishaps.
To celebrate the thousands of custom garments that sashayed down the runway, Mic once again teamed up with our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek to hand paint some of our favorite runway looks.
From legacy designers like Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera to fashion it-boys Adam Selman and Prabal Gurung to the up-and-comers like Chromat and Addition Elle, here are some of our favorite looks given the hand-painted treatment.