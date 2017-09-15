Another September, another New York Fashion Week in the can.

This bi-annual go-round, which came to a close on Thursday, saw hundreds of runway shows (Monse! Helmut Lang!), presentations (LaQuan Smith! Chris Gelinas!) and of course parties (Harper’s Bazaar Icons! Purple Magazine!); famous faces front row (Diane Keaton! Cardi B!) and on the runway (Debbie Harry! Teyana Taylor!); and of course no short supply of mishaps.

To celebrate the thousands of custom garments that sashayed down the runway, Mic once again teamed up with our go-to fashion illustrator James Skarbek to hand paint some of our favorite runway looks.

From legacy designers like Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera to fashion it-boys Adam Selman and Prabal Gurung to the up-and-comers like Chromat and Addition Elle, here are some of our favorite looks given the hand-painted treatment.

Adam Selman

Adam Selman SS18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Selman SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Addition Elle

Addition Elle SS18 Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Addition Elle SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka SS18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Badgley Mischka SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein SS18 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Calvin Klein SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano SS18 Brian Ach /Getty Images

Christian Siriano SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Chromat

Chromat SS18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chromat SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Fenty Puma

Fenty Puma SS18 JP Yim/Getty Images

Fenty Puma SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs SS18 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan SS18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naeem Khan SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta SS18 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung SS18 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung SS18 rendering James Skarbek/Mic

The Blonds

The Blonds SS18 Frazer Harrison /Getty Images