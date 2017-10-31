Sayfullo Saipov, 29, identified as Manhattan car attack suspect

1 min read
Stacey Leasca
Published on
by Stacey Leasca
Sayfullo Saipov, 29, identified as Manhattan car attack suspect
Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan Andy Kiss/Getty Images
Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan Andy Kiss/Getty Images
Stacey Leasca
Published on
by Stacey Leasca

On Tuesday New York police responded to the scene of a truck attack in Lower Manhattan where a man, now identified as Sayfullo Saipov, drove off the street and onto a nearby bike path. There, he struck and killed eight people and injured several more.

According to CBS, Saipov is a 29-year-old male from Tampa, Florida.

“We know this action was intended to break our spirit,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’ll respond as we always do, we’ll be undeterred.”

According to reports after coming to a stop, Saipov exited the Home Depot truck he was driving and displayed imitation firearms before being shot by police. According to witnesses who spoke to CNN, the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar” before being shot.

Source: Tawhid Kabir, a 20-year-old BMCC student

The incident is being investigated as a possible terror attack and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will now be leading the investigation.

Recommended Video

Counterprosters helped shut down a white nationalist rally in Tennessee using humor

News
9h ago

In Other News