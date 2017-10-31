Sayfullo Saipov, 29, identified as Manhattan car attack suspect

On Tuesday New York police responded to the scene of a truck attack in Lower Manhattan where a man, now identified as Sayfullo Saipov, drove off the street and onto a nearby bike path. There, he struck and killed eight people and injured several more.

According to CBS, Saipov is a 29-year-old male from Tampa, Florida.

“We know this action was intended to break our spirit,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday. “We’ll respond as we always do, we’ll be undeterred.”

According to reports after coming to a stop, Saipov exited the Home Depot truck he was driving and displayed imitation firearms before being shot by police. According to witnesses who spoke to CNN, the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar” before being shot.

The incident is being investigated as a possible terror attack and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will now be leading the investigation.