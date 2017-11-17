Send us your submissions here

The past year has been filled with uproar and tragedy surrounding Confederate monuments. While some Americans are demanding these racist statues be removed, others are unable to let go of the country’s brutal past.

At Mic, we’re ready to tear these outmoded artifacts down and replace them with statues and memorials of our favorite black Americans. So we’re thrilled to announce that we’re launching the Black Monuments Project, which will identify one significant black person to represent each U.S. state and territory and design a monument in their honor.

And we’d like your help compiling the list.

Please share with us which black American hero you think we should select, which state they would represent and why you have chosen them. Get creative — and get personal. Tell us what this person means to you and why they are a true American hero. The deadline for submission is Nov. 24, and we will unveil the project soon afterwards.