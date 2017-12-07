Sis the season!

Where you spend your money — this holiday season, or any time of year really — matters. Take for example our recent gift guide compiled of businesses who support organizations Trump is trying to dismantle. Or our list of black-owned brands, perfect for the new homeowner. Considering not just the gift, but also its maker, is a form of resistance in its own right

So off of that, we’ve compiled a list of LGTBQ makers with gifts for the holiday season. While we’re all about pride-themed merch that gives back to the community, these are often one-offs and help larger, established businesses. Instead, we’re focusing on the individuals who infuse their identity as LGBTQ individuals into their work.

We’re a small community, but we show up. As you begin compiling your gift lists, take a moment to look at some our community’s most talented creatives, and consider showing them some love.

Andy Simmonds Ryan Duffin

Name: Andy Simmonds

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 27

Born where/current whereabouts: Born in Bountiful, Utah. Currently Brooklyn, New York.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: I get a second, chosen family. They mean the world to me!

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: It gives me a chance to offer the queer visibility I never had access to. Seeing happily out, queer people owning and running successful businesses is crucial for youth empowerment!

What you’re asking for this holiday season: Net neutrality and a surprise holiday album from Carly Rae Jepsen.

WÜF Cuffed Beanie Hey Rooney

What you’re selling: WÜF Cuffed Beanie, $20

junebug and darlin, @junebuganddarlin

Zoe Frost Zoe Frost

Name: Zoe Frost

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Age: 26

Born where/current whereabouts: Born in Los Angeles. Currently living in Portland, Oregon.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Probably the dancing — queers know how to throw a great dance party!

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: Let’s put our money where our politics are. One way to give back to and uplift the LGBTQ community is to support queer businesses and makers. There’s also great ways to support queer businesses without money — volunteering at makers fairs, liking posts on social media and sharing cool finds with friends.



What you’re asking for this holiday season: Fabric. I love to sew my own clothes and hoarding quality fabric is a bit of a passion.

“Fuck Your Gender Roles” cross-stitch kit junebug and darlin

What you’re selling: “Fuck Your Gender Roles” cross-stitch kit, $20

Zach Grear Zach Grear

Name: Zach Grear

Pronouns: he/him/him

Age: 33

Born where/current whereabouts: Born and raised in San Francisco. Found my home in Brooklyn, New York.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Discovering the vast history and bravery of LGBTQ people around the world continues to astound and inspire me. Everyday I meet a new hero.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: Supporting each other is something the queer community prides itself on. We’re lucky to have so many talented artists and creative minds, however many of them might not feel they can make a dent in the huge corporate cis-het machine. By actively supporting them we’re not only lifting each other up, we’re also showing the world the power of queer solidarity.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: Global queer liberation, and maybe a new leather jacket.

“Black Madonna” sweatshirt Zach Grear

What you’re selling: “Black Madonna” sweatshirt, $50

Paul Lowe Ceramics, @paulloweceramics

Paul Lowe Paul Lowe

Name: Paul Lowe Ceramics

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 51

Born where/current whereabouts: Oslo, Norway, now lives in Kingston, New York.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: The freedom to be whoever I want.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: You gotta support your peeps, spread the love and money.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: My own kiln to fire my ceramics.

Paul Lowe Ceramics vase Paul Lowe

What you’re selling: Paul Lowe Ceramics vase, $100

Recipes for Self Love, @recipesforselflove

Alison Stewart Alison Stewart

Name: Alison Stewart

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Age: 26

Born where/current whereabouts: Born in Toronto, Canada, lived in Cape Town, South Africa, pretty much my whole life, currently in Amsterdam.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Babes, babes everywhere.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: It’s important to support marginalized people and not just verbally, financially too.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: For street harassment to stop forever.

“Smash the Patriarchy Tote Bag” Alison Stewart

What you’re selling: “Smash the Patriarchy Tote Bag”, $23

Dustin Griffes, Stevie Hannigan, Jeff Moore Dustin Griffes

Names: Dustin Griffes, Stevie Hannigan, Jeff Moore

Pronouns: he/him/his, she/her/hers, they/them — we’re pronoun flexible in this house)

Ages: 27, 30, 34

Born where/current whereabouts: Dustin is from LA and Stevie and Jeff are from NYC, all three reside in LA now.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: The chance to explore life outside of the constraints of a heteronormative, and often extremely limiting, point of view.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: When we use our dollars to support those within our community, we are raising each other up, we are saying: “I see you. I support you. I love you. I want you to make more of this.”

What you’re asking for this holiday season: That mankind will pause to practice a bit of listening, a bit of understanding and show a little more love for each other.

Rainbow Resist Pin GayPin’

What you’re selling: Rainbow Resist Pin, $12

Zachary White Zachary White

Name: Zachary White

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 30

Born where/current whereabouts: Texas, now LA!

Best thing about being LGBTQ: There are so many things! Being part of such a huge, diverse community it is hard to pick, but I’ll say, iced coffee???

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: Not everyone has our backs, and sometimes it is the opposite of that! So I think it’s important to look out for each other! Also, we have way better taste?!

What you’re asking for this holiday season: A day off!

Faggots Are Fantastic! T-Shirt 3rd Class

What you’re selling: Faggots Are Fantastic! T-Shirt, $30

Paul Tuller Paul Tuller

Name: Paul Tuller

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 28

Born where/current whereabouts: Born in Northern California and living in Brooklyn, New York.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Feeling like I’m connected to something larger than myself is my favorite thing about being LGBTQ. Knowing that my peers and I are challenging the gender and social norms (and having a ball while doing it) totally warms my heart. That feeling of connection can also be incredibly heavy though when our peers are being oppressed and put in physical danger around the globe.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: Too many retail stores have questionable LGBTQ politics. With queer art, there’s more transparency about who and what you’re supporting.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: Bicycle lights!

No Gay Cure T Paul Tuller

What you’re selling: No Gay Cure T, $28

Stephen McDermott Stephen McDermott

Name: Stephen McDermott

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 25

Born where/Current whereabouts: Alberta, Canada

Best thing about being LGBTQ: I get to wear pink, and no one can call me gay and use it as an insult.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: It’s important not only to support LGBTQ business but LGBTQ people, supporting someone who is different but also what they do and make and provide the community can save their life.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: I’m asking for a Squatty Potty.

“XXXMas Ornament Pin Set of 3” Stephen McDermott

What you’re selling: “XXXMas Ornament Pin Set of 3,” $30

Carra Skyes Carra Sykes

Name: Carra Sykes

Pronouns: she/her/hers

Age: 29

Born where/current whereabouts: Born in North Carolina, currently living in Texas.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Finally feeling like myself and having a community that understands.

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: If we support LGBTQ+ businesses we create more opportunities to be seen and heard. Plus, there are so many awesome LGBTQ+ businesses!

What you’re asking for this holiday season: Goodness, I’m not sure because this year has flown by! Maybe some new socks and underwear, practical and cute.

Rainbow embroidered hat Carra Sykes

What’s you’re selling: Rainbow embroidered hat, $60

Kenji Gritton Kenji Gritton

Name: Kenji Gritton

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 26

Born where/current whereabouts: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Los Angeles

Best thing about being LGBTQ: Being from the Bible Belt as a gay minority (Spoilers: I’m Asian!), I’ve been the target of a good bit of teasing throughout my life. The best thing about being LGBTQ is that my experience has helped shape me to be proud of my individuality. I let my personality shine throughout all my creative endeavors, including Digital Keke. I guess my mom really wasn’t lying to me when she said I was special!

Why it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned businesses: It’s important to support LGBTQ makers for the sake of visibility. I want to see representation. I want those who need a role model to be able to easily say, “This creator is just like me and has a story like mine.” Representation is so important.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: I’d like everyone to support LGBTQ and PoC makers. I’m also kindly asking that readers check out my own online shop, Digital Keke, and to entertain my shameless plugging.

Male Figure Line Drawing print Kenji Gritton

What your selling: Male Figure Line Drawing print, $4.20

Zachary Nutman Ryan Pfluger

Name: Zach Nutman

Pronouns: he/him/his

Age: 23

Born where/current whereabouts: Born London, live New York.

Best thing about being LGBTQ: There are soooooo many less rules.

Why it’s important to support LGBQT-owned businesses: You gotta put your money where your mouth is.

What you’re asking for this holiday season: A great dane named Knuckles.

Bear reading needlepoint Zachary Nutman

What you’re selling: Bear reading needlepoint, price upon request