The Golden Globes need something more than all-black attire to show solidarity with #MeToo

On the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, black, of all colors, will be the color you have to keep an eye on. That’s because female nominees and presenters are reportedly planning a protest that will have them all wearing all-black ensembles to the show, to take a stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

In the past few months, many people in Hollywood, including Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Terry Crews, Trace Lysette, Rose McGowan and others, have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against men like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Jeffrey Tambor and agent Adam Venit. So these all-black ensembles will presumably be used as a sign of support for those accusers and those yet to come forward, and a sign of protest against the sexual harassment that has pervaded Hollywood for years.

That alone drew critics like Rose McGowan who called out how wearing all black wasn’t doing enough, especially for actresses who have worked with the men accused of harassment multiple times. (McGowan later apologized.)

Rose McGowan at the Women’s March / Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan Rena Laverty/Getty Images

Now we’ve learned that men are joining women at the Globes in wearing all black. Already some people are excited by this unity. Ilaria Urbinati, a stylist to men like the Rock, Armie Hammer, Rami Malek and Donald Glover, posted in support of this movement and announced that all of her male clients attending the Globes would be participating.

“YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinati wrote on Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin’...”

“Yes we will,” The Rock commented on Urbinati’s post, confirming the news.

A photo posted by (@) on

But to all this, all we can think is: Don’t most men who attend the Globes come cloaked in either all-black or mostly black, with a black suit and black shoes and a black tie, anyway?

Haven’t men who have already stood at odds with women in Hollywood speaking out, like Matt Damon for instance, shown up to the Globes in black?

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arrive at the 2017 Golden Globes. Jordan Strauss/AP

Of course men could make things more obvious by wearing a black shirt as well, but even that is not bucking the red carpet norm in any substantial way. Further, many might easily conflate those making a statement on the red carpet and those just... wearing black.

Black is the color that for years has been worn by people who don’t want to be noticed. To try to make a statement with the color doesn’t feel right.

Think how much bolder of a statement this protest would be if the color everyone was uniting themselves with wasn’t black but pink or purple or red or yellow — a bold color that would send an unmistakable signal, especially on men, who hardly ever embrace color on the red carpet.

The sartorial protest could also not just be united in one color, but maybe with a pin or ribbon to show more uniformity in intent. Think something similar to the American Civil Liberties Union ribbons worn at the 2017 Oscars. Actors and presenters could show up wearing a pin or ribbon in support of an organization that fights sexual misconduct and violence in the workplace, and then not only raise awareness of sexual harassment, but encourage people watching to contribute to that organization.

Emma Stone at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wouldn’t that be a more beneficial protest?

This is all, of course, precautionary anxiety for the feelings we may feel on Jan. 7 when we see how this Globes red carpet shakes out. With black being the uniting factor, we could all be a whole lot underwhelmed.