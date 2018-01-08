Time’s Up pins flood the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet

Edgar Ramirez attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison /Getty Images
While black gowns, pant suits, tuxedos and ties were the norm on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, so too was the presence of a tiny, yet unmistakable pin emblazoned with the words: TIME’S UP.

Similar to the Oscars blue ribbon, the pin, designed by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, was the must-have accessory for this year’s distinct carpet — one with an explicit message of solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Though Sarah Jessica Parker, Missi Pyle, Chrissy Metz and a number of other actresses dawned the pin, it was largely the men with it fashioned atop their suits. (This makes sense, men typically wear black to award shows, so this show of solidarity for them was a more overt gesture).

From nominees Steve Carrel and Daniel Kaluuya, to Hollywood heavyweights Joseph Fiennes to Ewan McGregor, to host Seth Meyers, the ubiquity of the Time’s Up pin was a sight to behold. Check out some of the men below:

Jude Law

Jude Law
Jude Law Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steve Carell

Steve Carell
Steve Carell Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari
Aziz Ansari Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

James Franco

James Franco
James Franco Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Miguel Gomez

Miguel Gomez
Miguel Gomez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Joseph Fiennes

Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nnamdi Asomugha

Nnamdi Asomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuy
Daniel Kaluuy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Kevin Winter /Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

David Harbour

David Harbour
David Harbour Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgard
Alexander Skarsgard Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timblerlake
Justin Timblerlake Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Frederick M. Brown /Getty Images

Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph
Jason Ralph Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William H. Macy

William H. Macy
William H. Macy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christian Slater

Christian Slater
Christian Slater Kevin Winter /Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

O-T Fagbenle

O-T Fagbenle
O-T Fagbenle Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp
Noah Schnapp Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

David Thewlis

David Thewlis
David Thewlis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Edgar Ramirez

Edgar Ramirez
Edgar Ramirez Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh
Martin McDonagh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore
Freddie Highmore Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

