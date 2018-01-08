Aziz Ansari just scored a historic victory at the 2018 Golden Globes

Aziz Ansari made history at the 75th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Ansari took home the award for best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy for his role as Dev Shah in the Netflix original series Master of None. That victory marked the first time an Indian-American actor has ever won in that category.

“I genuinely didn’t think i would win because all the websites said I was gonna lose,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech. Ansari was nominated for the very same category at the Golden Globes in 2017, but didn’t win. Master of None did, however, win two Emmys that year.

Though Ansari’s speech itself wasn’t overtly political in nature, he had a pin on his lapel dedicated to the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to end sexual assault and gender inequality in Hollywood and beyond.

Ansari’s award wasn’t Sunday’s first historic victory: Earlier in the night, Sterling K. Brown became the first black actor to win the best performance by an actor in a television series drama award for his role in This is Us.