The ladies wore black: All the best-dressed women from the unforgettable 2018 Golden Globes

As anyone who lived through the past few months might guess, the 2018 Golden Globes were anything but business as usual. Conversations that began in late 2017 surrounding the culture of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry continue to echo through the culture at large. We seem to be living through a moment of real change, and the red carpet of the 75th annual Golden Globes capitalized on that.

The overwhelming majority of women at the Globes wore black in support of the Time’s Up movement and in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment in the workplace. Men played a role, too, with many sporting Time’s Up pins — but Sunday night was about the women, both in substance and style.

Besides the obvious monochrome color palette, a closer read of the red carpet revealed some of the night’s trends:

Silver screen sirens

Gold was reserved for the awards, as silver details were seen on stars like Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace or Mary J. Blige in Alberta Ferretti.

Crushing on velvet

The luxe texture added interest in the streams of black fabric. Among the many stars in velvet were Natalie Portman in Dior Haute Couture, Dove Cameron in Monique Lhuillier and Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent.

Sheer bliss

Another way to break up the black was to show a little skin, whether through a cutout or a nude illusion. Stars like Ashley Judd in Elie Saab, Jessica Biel in Christian Dior Couture and Halle Berry in Zuhair Murad shared some sheer.

The biggest trend of all: Bringing a date who has something to say

Rather than bringing their significant others, several stars brought other women who are actually significant: activists who have been doing the work, who are doing the work and who are showing others the way forward.

As the stars stepped aside in red carpet interviews, these women had the chance to speak about their work to millions of viewers who might otherwise not have known their names or their causes. Hearing Tarana Burke speak to Ryan Seacrest about the work she’s been doing for years was a welcome change from the “mani cam” moments of years past. Here’s hoping that’s more than just a 2018 red-carpet trend.

Here’s a selection of some of our favorite looks:

Tracee Ellis Ross in Marc Jacobs

‘Black-ish’ star Tracee Ellis Ross Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay in Armani Privé

‘A Wrinkle in Time’ director Ava Duvernay Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alison Brie in Vassilis Zoulias

‘Glow’ star Alison Brie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung

‘Scandal’ star Kerry Washington Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey in Atelier Versace

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Issa Rae in Prabal Gurung

‘Insecure’ co-creator Issa Rae Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Givenchy Haute Couture

‘Big Little Lies’ star Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace

‘Lady Bird’ star Saoirse Ronan Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace

‘First They Killed My Father’ director Angelina Jolie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah Carey in Dolce & Gabbana

Singer and actress Mariah Carey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Zuhair Murad

‘Chicago’ star Catherine Zeta-Jones Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen and Eva Longoria in Genny

‘Big Little Lies’ star Reese Witherspoon and ‘Desperate Housewives’ star Eva Longoria Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Armani Privé

‘Molly’s Game’ star Jessica Chastain Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie Chung in Ermanno Scervino

‘The Gifted’ star Jamie Chung Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Gucci

‘I, Tonya’ star Margot Robbie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Jean Paul Gaultier

Model Naomi Campbell Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jessica Biel in Dior Haute Couture

‘The Sinner’ star Jessica Biel Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Halle Berry in Zuhair Murad

‘X-Men’ star Halle Berry Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

‘Big Little Liars’ star Zoë Kravitz Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Viola Davis in Brandon Maxwell

‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star Viola Davis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hong Chau in Stella McCartney

‘Downsizing’ star Hong Chau Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katherine Langford in Prada

’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson in Monsoori