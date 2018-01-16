Coming after the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, the 2018 NAACP Image Awards, which were held on Monday night, were all about honoring and appreciating the talent and impact of black people in film, TV, music and literature this year.

Naturally, some of your favorites, like Ava DuVernay and the cast of Black-ish and Get Out, walked away with awards last night. Also naturally, some of the most continuously best-dressed people — we’re looking at you, Tracee Ellis Ross — were in attendance, so it only feels right to give this red carpet the spotlight it deserves.

Here are the looks we think you have to see:

Tracee Ellis Ross in Narciso Rodriguez

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Laverne Cox in Abyss by Abby

Laverne Cox at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Kerry Washington in Michael Kors

Kerry Washington at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Halle Berry in Reem Acra

Halle Berry at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Storm Reid in Yanina Couture

Storm Reid at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Samira Wiley in Romona Keveza

Samira Wiley at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Danielle Brooks in Michael Costello

Danielle Brooks at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Yara Shahidi in Vera Wang

Yara Shahidi at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Yvonne Orji in Patricia Bonaldi

Yvonne Orji at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Niecy Nash in Mac Duggal

Niecy Nash at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Richard Shotwell/AP

Logan Browning in Maria Lucia Hohan