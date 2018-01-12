The best of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet — black gowns, Nicole Kidman and more

Now that the
are said and done, you might have thought red carpets would go back to normal. We’d focus on the clothes and the trends and nothing more. Golden Globes
Well, friends, that’s just not the case. At the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday night, politics still creeped onto the red carpet — albeit in a much smaller way. While
and those pointed black dresses did make appearances, the red carpet itself was soaked in color — Nicole Kidman wore hot pink, for instance — and far less of the women and men in attendance donned those pins. “Time’s Up” pins
Unlike the Golden Globes, those two sartorial statements just weren’t seen as nearly the obligation they once were. So let’s run through some of the best and most notable looks we saw last night, shall we?
The black ensembles Reese Witherspoon in Prada Reese Witherspoon at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Laura Dern in Balmain Laura Dern at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Elisabeth Moss in Erdem Elisabeth Moss at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana Emilia Clarke at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Rachel Bloom in Christian Siriano Rachel Bloom at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP The non-black dresses Angelina Jolie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Margot Robbie in Chanel Margot Robbie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Gal Gadot in Prada Gal Gadot at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Nicole Kidman in Valentino Nicole Kidman at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji Octavia Spencer at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors Saoirse Ronan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Samira Wiley in Rebecca Vallance Samira Wiley at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Rachel Brosnahan in Zuhair Murad Rachel Brosnahan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Constance Wu in Galia Lahav Constance Wu at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Greta Gerwig in Fendi Greta Gerwig at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Mary J. Blige in Vivienne Westwood Couture Mary J. Blige at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Alison Brie in Roberto Cavalli Alison Brie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Olivia Munn in Prada Host Olivia Munn at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images Diane Kruger in Vera Wang Diane Kruger at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Jessica Chastain in Vionnet Jessica Chastain at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Zoe Kazan in Valentino Zoe Kazan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo Kiernan Shipka at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli Yara Shahidi at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Allison Janney in Michael Cinco Allison Janney at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP Jessica Biel in Oscar de la Renta Jessica Biel at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP The Time’s Up pin creator Bruce Miller The Handmaid’s Tale Bruce Miller at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Ironic that the creator of the eerily culturally relevant TV show
is the only truly notable man who wore that “Time’s Up” pin, isn’t it? The Handmaid’s Tale
The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 are the next big awards show, so let’s see how politics shapes that red carpet.