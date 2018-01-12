The best of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet — black gowns, Nicole Kidman and more

Now that the Golden Globes are said and done, you might have thought red carpets would go back to normal. We’d focus on the clothes and the trends and nothing more.

Well, friends, that’s just not the case. At the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday night, politics still creeped onto the red carpet — albeit in a much smaller way. While pointed black dresses and those “Time’s Up” pins did make appearances, the red carpet itself was soaked in color — Nicole Kidman wore hot pink, for instance — and far less of the women and men in attendance donned those pins.

Unlike the Golden Globes, those two sartorial statements just weren’t seen as nearly the obligation they once were. So let’s run through some of the best and most notable looks we saw last night, shall we?

The black ensembles

Reese Witherspoon in Prada

Reese Witherspoon at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Laura Dern in Balmain

Laura Dern at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Elisabeth Moss in Erdem

Elisabeth Moss at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana

Emilia Clarke at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Rachel Bloom in Christian Siriano

Rachel Bloom at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

The non-black dresses

Angelina Jolie in Ralph & Russo

Angelina Jolie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Margot Robbie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Gal Gadot in Prada

Gal Gadot at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Nicole Kidman in Valentino

Nicole Kidman at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer in Tadashi Shoji

Octavia Spencer at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors

Saoirse Ronan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Samira Wiley in Rebecca Vallance

Samira Wiley at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Rachel Brosnahan in Zuhair Murad

Rachel Brosnahan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Constance Wu in Galia Lahav

Constance Wu at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Greta Gerwig in Fendi

Greta Gerwig at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Mary J. Blige in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Mary J. Blige at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Alison Brie in Roberto Cavalli

Alison Brie at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Olivia Munn in Prada

Host Olivia Munn at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Diane Kruger in Vera Wang

Diane Kruger at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Jessica Chastain in Vionnet

Jessica Chastain at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Zoe Kazan in Valentino

Zoe Kazan at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Kiernan Shipka in Delpozo

Kiernan Shipka at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Yara Shahidi in Giambattista Valli

Yara Shahidi at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Michael Cinco

Allison Janney at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Jessica Biel in Oscar de la Renta

Jessica Biel at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

The Time’s Up pin

The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Ironic that the creator of the eerily culturally relevant TV show The Handmaid’s Tale is the only truly notable man who wore that “Time’s Up” pin, isn’t it?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 are the next big awards show, so let’s see how politics shapes that red carpet.