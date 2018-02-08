During the Winter Olympics, Mic is tracking a group of athletes who are smashing records and breaking boundaries. To follow the coverage, visit our Olympics hub.

Name: Mirai Nagasu

Age: 24

Sport: Figure skating

Team: USA

Claim to fame: She’s one of a few American woman to land a triple axel in international competition.

Twenty-four-year-old Mirai Nagasu is ready for redemption. The figure skater placed fourth at the 2010 Winter Olympics, but was not selected to Team USA for the 2014 Games because the selection committee thought another skater had a better international track record that year.

After the heartbreak of not getting selected, Nagasu moved from California to Colorado and began training with a new coach. Four years later, she has, at last, been selected to represent Team USA in Pyeongchang.

“Failure is inevitable — and it’s the people that keep trying who become successful,” she told ESPN in January. Fresh off a second place finish at the National Championship, Nagasu will attempt two triple axels — a move where a skater jumps off one foot and rotates three and a half times around before landing on one foot — in South Korea. The first woman to land this move in international competition? Tonya Harding. The pinned tweet on Nagasu’s Twitter feed is a video of her nailing her signature jump.

Nagasu’s parents, who both immigrated from Japan, run a Japanese restaurant in Arcadia, California, the Washington Post reported. Nagasu would help them clean up the restaurant when she came home from school, and her mother would make time to sew her daughter’s figure skating costumes.

Mirai Nagasu landing the triple axel The Players’ Tribune/YouTube

“To all the little girls out there, I would tell them to really appreciate what their parents do for them,” Nagasu told the Washington Post. Nagasu’s parents, who remained in California to run their restaurant when their daughter moved to Colorado to train, will be cheering her on in Pyeongchang.

Nagasu is not expected to medal; none of the American women are favored to place in figure skating during these Olympic games. But Nagasu, a consummate performer and formidable athlete, is worth watching. Her expressive and explosive performances are a reminder that her style of figure skating is art in motion.

When to watch Mirai Nagasu compete:

Women’s short program, team event, Feb. 10 at 9:45 p.m. Eastern

Women’s free skate, team event, Feb. 11 at 9:10 p.m. Eastern

Women’s short program, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern

Women’s free skate, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern