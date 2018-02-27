The ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ premiere red carpet killed us and then brought us back to life

Happy Tuesday, readers. How are you? You feeling good? Well get ready, because no matter how you’re feeling right now, we can guarantee that after seeing these pictures from this red carpet, you’ll be feeling approximately 200% better.

On Monday night in Los Angeles, A Wrinkle in Time held its world premiere. For a film so jam-packed with everyone’s favorite celebrities — Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine, to name a few — we expected the red carpet to be great. But what ended up going down last night was not only outstanding, but Black Panther red carpet-level great.

That’s pretty much the best compliment we can dole out. We don’t want to overwhelm you with beauty, so let’s take things look by look.

Oprah Winfrey in Versace

Oprah Winfrey at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Oprah Winfrey at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Reese Witherspoon in Michael Kors

Reese Witherspoon at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Ava DuVernay in Cushnie et Ochs

Ava DuVernay at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Storm Reid in Coach

Storm Reid at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Storm Reid at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Mindy Kaling in Greta Constantine

Mindy Kaling at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Janelle Monáe in Wolk Morais

Janelle Monáe at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Janelle Monae at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors

Tracee Ellis Ross at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chris Pine in Giorgio Armani

Chris Pine at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Tessa Thompson in Miu Miu

Tessa Thompson at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Angela Bassett in Greta Constantine

Angela Bassett at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Issa Rae in Pyer Moss

Issa Rae at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Vionnet

Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Winston Duke

Winston Duke at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans

Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Yara Shahidi in Chanel

Yara Shahidi at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard in Elie Saab

Rowan Blanchard at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Missoni

Jurnee Smollett-Bell at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the world premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Jordan Strauss/AP

Laura Dern