Wearing a leather harness and Jeremy Scott suit, Adam Rippon set the Oscars red carpet aflame

Thought the standout look on tonight’s Oscars red carpet was gonna be all ethereal beauty and Old Hollywood glam? Obviously not. It’s 2018.

Before some of the night’s biggest stars even had the opportunity to impress us, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon set the 2018 Oscars red carpet aflame.

Wearing a deconstructed Moschino by Jeremy Scott suit with a black leather harness underneath, this, ladies and gentleman, is how a famous, stylish man should dress in 2018.

Adam Rippon at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Equal parts daring and divine, with the equally impressive and talented Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu by his side, Rippon’s look is exactly the kind of thing we’ve been asking of famous men on red carpets for forever. After all, women shouldn’t be the only ones expected to take sartorial risks.

Adam Rippon at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

It’s time for the men to pull their weight and bring out that risky and, dare we say it, sexy fashion. It only feels right that Rippon, known for his sexier outfits on the ice, is the one who’s showing these other men tonight how it’s done.

Twitter, as expected, was extremely into this look.

And he even got Tyra Banks’ approval.

What more could you want?