After the Oscars comes, inevitably, the after-parties.

With the Vanity Fair Oscar party dominating the scene, pretty much every major celebrity tries to make their way there, whether they’re nominated or not. And what that means for us is we get to see these celebrities in brand new dresses and ensembles, which, for whatever reason, tend to be a bit riskier than the ones we see on the formal Oscar red carpet.

The 2018 Oscar after-parties were no exception. Here are the best looks from late last night:

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Janelle Monáe at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Tiffany Haddish in Brandon Maxwell

Tiffany Haddish at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Donald Glover in Gucci

Donald Glover at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in Dior

Greta Gerwig at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Lupita Nyong’o in Giorgio Armani

Lupita Nyong’o at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Mary J. Blige in Vera Wang

Mary J. Blige at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix /Getty Images

Zendaya in Michael Kors

Zendaya at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Allison Janney in Brandon Maxwell

Allison Janney at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Margot Robbie at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Gabriela Hearst

Laura Dern at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Alexandre Vauthier

Naomi Campbell at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst

Danai Gurira at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Emily Blunt in Alexander McQueen

Emily Blunt at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Olivia Wilde in Roberto Cavalli

Olivia Wilde at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Allison Williams

Allison Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Sofia Vergara in Ralph & Russo

Sofia Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

Mindy Kaling at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Tom Holland in Dolce & Gabbana

Tom Holland at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs

Sarah Paulson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier

Kerry Washington at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Amy Adams in Christian Siriano

Amy Adams at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Emma Watson in Ralph Lauren

Emma Watson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Miley Cyrus in Prabal Gurung

Miley Cyrus at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/Getty Images

Halle Berry in Zuhair Murad

Halle Berry at the Vanity Fair Oscar party Evan Agostini/AP

Kendall Jenner