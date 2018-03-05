After an awards and red carpet season that has felt unprecedented with its political messaging and might, we have finally made it to the Oscars.

The 2018 Oscars and its red carpet do already feel a little different. Stars still want to (naturally) look as divine, handsome and wonderful as possible (we’re looking at you, Rippon), but there’s already some pointed, political accessories, too. Stylists confirmed before the carpet that there will be several pins in support of not only Time’s Up but gun control as well.

Tonight, it’s all about the details.

Here are all the best looks, as we see them:

Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein

Saoirse Ronan at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Salma Hayek at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Laura Dern in Calvin Klein

Laura Dern at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Lupita Nyong’o in Versace

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Margot Robbie in Chanel

Margot Robbie at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Adam Rippon in Moschino

Adam Rippon at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Mirai Nagasu

Mirai Nagasu at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Greta Gerwig in Rodarte

Greta Gerwig at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst

Danai Gurira at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Gal Gadot in Givenchy

Gal Gadot at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Gina Rodriguez in Zuhair Murad

Gina Rodriguez at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Viola Davis in Michael Kors

Viola Davis at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Meryl Streep in Dior

Meryl Streep at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

Taraji P. Henson at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in Dior

Elisabeth Moss at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya in Giambattista Valli

Zendaya at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams in Armani Privé

Allison Williams at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige in Versace

Mary J. Blige at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Allison Janney in Reem Acra

Allison Janney at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Janet Mock in Christian Siriano

Janet Mock at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gael García Bernal

Gael Garcia Bernal at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock in Louis Vuitton

Sandra Bullock at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day at the 2018 Oscars Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Ashley Judd in Badgley Mischka

Ashley Judd at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Betty Gabriel in Tony Ward

Betty Gabriel at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Jane Fonda in Balmain

Jane Fonda at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno at the 2018 Oscars Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Helen Mirren in Reem Acra

Helen Mirren at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2018 Oscars Jordan Strauss/AP

Oscar Isaac