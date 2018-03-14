These are the 14 mass shootings that have happened in the US in the month since Parkland

In the month since 17 students and faculty members were killed by a suspected lone gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida, there have already been 14 more mass shootings in America, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The victims were gunned down at parties, outside of restaurants and nightclubs and on the dark streets of the towns they grew up in — but you won’t see their names in a hashtag anytime soon.

Students across the country staged 17-minute walkouts Wednesday in tribute to each of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School. As the news cycle has churned on, keeping its lens trained on Parkland’s teen survivors and their dogged pursuit of tougher legislation around the sale and purchase of firearms, other forms of gun violence have continued to ravage American communities unabated, barely managing to scratch the surface of the national consciousness.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more victims injured or killed in a single incident, “at the same general time and location, not including the shooter.” Into that category fall drug deals gone awry, late-night disagreements and gang-related violence — incidents that evade the simpler moral categorization of a school shooting.

While President Donald Trump has suggested training and arming teachers as a partial solution to curb gun violence in schools, data shows mass shootings are happening in all types of public spaces. As the Parkland teens galvanize a generation of young activists before our eyes, here are 14 more incidents that illustrate the true scope of our national tragedy in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

Feb. 16: Oklahoma City (1 killed, 3 injured)

Less than 48 hours after the first calls to 911 were made in Parkland, another mass shooting — this one perpetrated by an alleged gang member — had taken place in Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoman, one person died and three others were injured after an alleged member of the Indian Brotherhood gang opened fire with a handgun in a home. One of the victims who spoke to the news outlet said he had never seen the shooter before, but had heard rumors an attack was imminent after he’d had a falling out with the gang.

Feb. 17: Memphis, Tennessee (5 injured)

Just after 2 a.m. Feb. 17, five people were hospitalized after a mass shooting outside a nightclub in downtown Memphis.

Three male victims, ages 29, 31 and 37, were listed in critical condition; two other victims, a 34-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, were both expected to survive their injuries, police told local station WREG.

Mohammed Alkabsh, who owns a Valero gas station next door to the nightclub, told the station people ran in to take shelter from the gunfire as it was happening.

“For something to just pop up like this, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s kind of hard now just to feel good, you know what I mean?”

Feb. 17: Kansas City, Kansas (1 killed, 7 injured)

At around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 17, Kansas City, Kansas, police were called to respond to a potentially gang-related shooting, which left one dead and seven injured, officials told the Kansas City Star.

The man who died was in his 20s.

Feb. 18: San Antonio (4 injured)

On the evening of Feb. 18, a masked shooter “emptied a clip” into a family sitting on a bench outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio.

“Police said two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” USA Today reported. “One of the victims, a 6-year-old boy, was shot in the leg, but did not have life-threatening injuries.”

Authorities believe the shooting was not random and that it may have been a “family violence situation,” according to USA Today.

Feb. 23: Riviera Beach, Florida (1 killed, 3 injured)

A 28-year old man was killed and three injured after a shooter opened fire in the National Village community of Riviera Beach, Florida, on Feb. 23.

According to police officers who spoke to the Palm Beach Post, the incident seemingly stemmed from a “street-level narcotic sale.”

Feb. 26: Detroit (5 killed)

Detroit police told a local Fox affiliate that three people were fatally shot at a gas station and another victim was found dead nearby in a connected shooting on Feb. 26.

The suspect, George Davis Jr., later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as he attempted to run from police. Details about what precipitated the deadly ordeal weren’t immediately available.

March 3: Brooklyn, New York (1 killed, 3 injured)

One man was killed and three others were injured during shootings at four separate, nearby locations in Brooklyn, New York, on March 3.

Local station KNBC reports that the NYPD found a man fatally shot near Kings Highway in East Flatbush on Saturday night, and then discovered three other men who had been shot several blocks apart from each other.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the men had all been together when the shooting occurred, but the three injured men were all expected to survive their injuries.

March 3: Miami (4 injured)

Four members of a group of friends were wounded when an unknown suspect began firing off rounds into a crowd in Miami on March 3.

Police identified the victims as a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. The injured parties were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. None of the wounds were life-threatening, police told the local ABC affiliate.

March 4: Rockford, Illinois (1 killed, 4 injured)

One man was killed and four others were injured after shots rang out at a party in Rockford, Illinois, in the early hours of March 4, WIFR reports.

The man who died, 31-year-old Theodore Daniel, was the stepfather to a Rockford teen who was shot and killed in November of 2016.

March 7: Hurtsboro, Alabama (2 killed, 2 injured)

Gunshots fired in a Huntsboro, Alabama, restaurant on March 7 left two men dead and two more injured, AL.com reported.

According to Sheriff Heath Taylor, a man entered the City Grill Cafe early in the morning and yelled out the name of the restaurant’s owner, 69-year-old Donald Wayne Hughes, before opening fire. Hughes was shot and died from his injuries.

The alleged shooter was arrested in his home shortly after the incident and charged with murder and attempted murder, AL.com reports.

March 11: South Bend, Indiana (6 injured)

A shooting inside a South Bend, Indiana, home on March 11 left six people injured with “varying wounds, none of which appeared life-threatening,” the South Bend Tribune reported.

The victims reportedly ranged in ages from 17 to 35.

“As soon as I heard it all go off, I hit the floor,” a neighbor told the Tribune. “Then I got up and I watched a lot of people run out of the house and peel out of here.”

March 9: Wadesboro, North Carolina (3 killed, 1 injured)

Three people were killed and another injured at Mr. D’s Bar and Grill in Wadesboro, North Carolina, at around 11:25 p.m. on March 9.

Local outlet WBTV reported that suspect Robbie Harris “was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.”

March 11: Champaign, Illinois (1 killed, 3 injured)

One man was killed and three other individuals were injured during what witnesses described as a “verbal argument” at an intersection in Champaign, Illinois, early in the morning of March 11.

According to the News-Gazette, the 34-year-old man who was killed has been identified as Montrez Vonner, but it’s unclear whether or not he was the intended target of the “multiple shots” that were fired. Two women, ages 18 and 23, and a 23-year-old Champaign man were also injured in the shooting, but their injuries were listed as non-life-threatening, police told the Gazette.

March 11: Saginaw, Michigan (5 injured)

A 4 a.m. disagreement at a party in Saginaw, Michigan, left at least five male victims injured on March 11, Lt. David Kaiser told MLive.com.

According to Kaiser, all of the victims are in stable condition and the incident is currently under investigation.