Mic’s “Life After Addiction” Wins ASME Video Category

Mic has won the American Society of Magazine Editors Video category for its “Life After Addiction” video. The Ellie Awards, where ASME honors were announced on March 13, honor print and digital publications that consistently demonstrate superior execution of editorial objectives, innovative techniques, noteworthy enterprise and imaginative design.

The video, produced by Aja Harris and Paul Moakley in collaboration with TIME, chronicles the aftermath of a couple’s life after footage of their overdose went viral. It explores the impact of the opioid epidemic, documenting Ronald and Carla Hiers as they tried to turn their lives around after a viral video forced them to confront a decadeslong battle with addiction. The video shows where the couple is now — and how they got there.

In the last year, Mic has doubled down on correspondent and opinion journalism with other stand-out stories like the short-social documentary following gun owner Chris Shields in his decision to give up his AR-13 in the wake of the Parkland shooting; deep analysis from Jack Smith on the alt-right; Aaron Morrison on the movement for black lives; and a first-person look from Serena Daniari on what it feels like to walk while trans every day. Mic’s correspondents and opinion team are uniquely embedded in the Mic beats, telling deeply reported stories others do not or cannot cover, consistently. Social justice, LGBTQ rights, and the movement for black lives are just some of Mic’s core beats and values from the company’s inception seven years ago, and its journalism is resonating within the communities where it matters most.