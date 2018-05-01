Mic premieres “For the Record” with Jack Smith IV on Facebook Watch

Mic today announced the premiere of For the Record, a new show hosted by senior writer and correspondent, Jack Smith IV, which will air on Facebook Watch Tuesdays at 1:00pm ET and live on the platform for on-demand viewing. In each episode, Jack will expose the troubled roots of various objects, activities, and places in our everyday lives - sometimes funny, sometimes disturbing, but always fascinating. The first episode, going live today, May 1st, will take a look at the unexpected origins of graham crackers, which were invented to suppress sexual desire.

At Mic, Jack reports mainly on extremist political movements including fascism, nationalism and white supremacy. Most recently, Jack has been deeply embedded in the alt-right movement, covering its mainstreamification through on-the-ground reporting from rallies and protests across the country. Stand-out stories include his coverage of Charlottesville and his thorough analysis and insight into the women of the alt-right. In For the Record, Jack dissects the intersection between culture, politics, and the past, exploring just how these intertwined facets of American society often have dark histories that permeate every part of American life.

“Jack’s a Mic original, and his sharp, fearless reporting has found big audiences across many platforms,” said Kerry Lauerman, executive news director, Mic. “I know that, through ‘For The Record,’ he’ll surprise and sometimes shock viewers with his riveting explorations of the origins of American culture.”

To view full episodes of For the Record, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fortherecordbymic/