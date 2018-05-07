Rihanna shuts down the 2018 Met Gala carpet as a blinged-out pope

Rihanna has never misunderstood a Met Gala theme. On Monday evening, for a Met Gala centered on fashion and its relationship with the Catholic church, Rihanna showed up dressed like a blinged-out pope, complete with a giant jewel-encrusted hat, lavish jewels and an absolutely stunning pearl and jewel-filled dress and coat.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

We are not worthy.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This queen of the Met Gala, who is wearing Margiela, looked like she was dressed by the Vatican itself.

Obviously, it was a hit.

The dress comes after two separate years in which Rihanna, indisputably, brought the night’s most memorable looks and sticking to the theme. In 2017, there was that Comme des Garçons, straight from the runway outfit, that celebrated the night’s theme of Rei Kawakubo’s work at Comme perfectly.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images

And in 2015, there was that sunshine yellow Guo Pei satin and fur coat that remains one of the best outfits to ever grace the gala red carpet.

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

No one can top her.