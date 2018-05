As we’ve noted before, the fashion at the Cannes Film Festival rarely disappoints. With all the glitz and glamour of the week, celebrities tend to go all out.

Luckily this year has been no different, with several amazing fashion moments from people like Winnie Harlow, Kristen Stewart (who brought a rattail to the red carpet — and dared to go barefoot) and Cate Blanchett.

Here are some of our favorites from the past few days:

Naomi Campbell in Poiret

Naomi Campbell at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Thandie Newton in Vivienne Westwood Couture

Thandie Newton at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Valentino

Thandie Newton at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Donald Glover in Gucci

Donald Glover at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Donald Glover (right) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Emilia Clarke in Dior

Emilia Clarke at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Diane Kruger in Prada

Diane Kruger at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Ports 1961

A photo posted by (@) on

Léa Seydoux

Lea Seydoux at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy

Cate Blanchett at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy

Cate Blanchett at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny in Chanel

Chloe Sevigny at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vianney Le Caer/AP

Winnie Harlow in Ralph & Russo

Winnie Harlow at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vianney Le Caer/AP

Winnie Harlow in Jean-Louis Sabaji

Winnie Harlow at the Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Winnie Harlow at the Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Amber Heard in Giambattista Valli

Amber Heard at the Cannes Film Festival Vianney Le Caer/AP

Mila Jovovich in Prada

Mila Jovovich at the Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Liu Wen in Bottega Veneta

Liu Wen at the Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Bella Hadid in Elie Saab

Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 14, 2018. Arthur Mola/AP

Jane Fonda in Valentino