The Cannes Film Festival is one of those fashion events that — like the Met Gala — isn’t really about fashion, yet consistently creates a stage for some of the year’s most outstanding red carpet moments.
Kristen Stewart made headlines when she rocked a now-iconic rattail at the festival’s opening ceremony. Since then, multiple actresses and actors have had fantastic fashion moments, both at film premieres and late-night parties.
Let’s celebrate them here, shall we?
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada
Lupita Nyong’o in Dior Couture
Lupita Nyong’o in Miu Miu
Bella Hadid in Dior, twice
Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou
Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani
Cate Blanchett in Iris van Herpen
Naomi Campbell in Dolce & Gabbana
Kristen Stewart in lots of Chanel
Ava DuVernay in Prada
Léa Seydoux in lots of Louis Vuitton
Diane Kruger in Dolce & Gabbana
Diane Kruger in Giorgio Armani
Michael B. Jordan
Check out those shoes.
Helen Mirren in Elie Saab Haute Couture
Penélope Cruz in Chanel, twice
Marion Cotillard in Adam Selman
Fan Bingbing in Ali Karoui Haute Couture
Li Yuchun in Jean Paul Gaultier
Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture
Winnie Harlow in Dior
Jessica Chastain in Wolk Morais
Chloë Sevigny in Chanel
The festival ends Saturday, so hopefully more wonderful looks will emerge.