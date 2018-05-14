The Cannes Film Festival is one of those fashion events that — like the Met Gala — isn’t really about fashion, yet consistently creates a stage for some of the year’s most outstanding red carpet moments.

Kristen Stewart made headlines when she rocked a now-iconic rattail at the festival’s opening ceremony. Since then, multiple actresses and actors have had fantastic fashion moments, both at film premieres and late-night parties.

Let’s celebrate them here, shall we?

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Lupita Nyong’o at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Joel C Ryan/AP

Lupita Nyong’o in Dior Couture

Lupita Nyong’o in Miu Miu

Bella Hadid in Dior twice

Bella Hadid at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou

Cate Blanchett at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Giorgio Armani

Cate Blanchett in Iris van Herpen

Naomi Campbell in Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Campbell at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Kristen Stewart in lots of Chanel

Kristen Stewart at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Ava DuVernay in Prada

Ava DuVernay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Léa Seydoux in lots Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux (center) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Diane Kruger in Dolce & Gabbana

Diane Kruger at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Diane Kruger in Giorgio Armani

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Check out those shoes.

Helen Mirren in Elie Saab Haute Couture

Helen Mirren at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Penélope Cruz in Chanel twice

Penélope Cruz at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival John Rasimus/AP

Marion Cotillard in Adam Selman

Marion Cotillard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vianney Le Caer/AP

Fan Bingbing in Ali Karoui Haute Couture

Fan Bingbing at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Li Yuchun in Jean Paul Gaultier

Li Yuchun (Chris Lee) at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Givenchy Haute Couture

Julianne Moore at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Winnie Harlow in Dior

Winnie Harlow at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Wolk Morais

Jessica Chastain at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny in Chanel

Chloe Sevigny at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The festival ends Saturday, so hopefully more wonderful looks will emerge.