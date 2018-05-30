Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for armed teachers in wake of Santa Fe mass shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlines his plan to make schools safer at a press conference on Wednesday. ABC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for armed teachers in wake of Santa Fe mass shooting

By Brianna Provenzano | 

After a shooting on May 18 that killed 10 students and faculty members and injured others at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday a 40-page plan aimed at making schools in the state safer.

“Students want armed teachers,” Abbott told reporters assembled for the press conference inside the Dallas School District’s headquarters. He recommended adding more armed guards, marshals and teachers to schools in an effort to deter would-be shooters.

The list of 40 recommendations, compiled by Abbott and his staff, also includes reducing the number of schools entrances and instating new restrictions for safe gun storage. Parents would be held accountable if minor children 17 or under, the same age as the Santa Fe shooting suspect, were able to obtain their legally owned firearms, according to the recommendations.

Abbott, who has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, has been historically pro-gun during his time in office, signing both an open carry and a campus carry bills into law in 2015 after taking office. However, in the immediate aftermath at Santa Fe High School — during which the suspected shooter, junior Dimitrios Pagourtzis, used his father’s shotgun and pistol to shoot people in a first-period art class — many of Abbott’s constituents in Texas have joined the growing national chorus of voices calling for gun restrictions. Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder and remains in jail without bond.

In the two weeks that followed the shooting, Abbott conducted a series of “roundtable discussions,” where he sought the opinions of community members, school officials, survivors of mass shootings and both pro-gun and gun reform groups.

Texas lawmakers are not due to return to session until January, per the state’s odd-year-only legislative schedule. Abbott’s plan was divided into both legislative items and more immediately implementable actions, like allocating more state dollars to mental health resources.

To that effect, Abbott said Wednesday the state will funnel an additional $20 million into an already-existing program designed to prevent violent incidents by flagging and providing mental health screenings for at-risk students.

Avery Gardiner, the president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said in an interview with Mic conducted as Abbott was holding the roundtable discussions, said she was tentatively optimistic that Abbott had taken the “small step” to seek out the opinions of Texans. But in a statement issued shortly after his announcement on Wednesday, the Brady Campaign sharply criticized the 40-point plan, calling for “more rather than fewer guns in schools.”

“The answer to preventing school shootings isn’t some deep-seated secret. It’s guns,” said Kris Brown, co-president of the Brady Campaign. “It’s the fact that it’s frighteningly easy for dangerous people to get access to a gun, and this proposal does little to stop that.”

Share:
Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

March 7, 2018

Most recent

Snapchat wants Facebook to copy its privacy practices, but Snap shares data with advertisers too

1h ago

School shooter simulation video game is pulled after outrage

3h ago

A MAC Cosmetics makeup tutorial for a pre-dawn meal during Ramadan has split the internet

4h ago

Howard Schultz explains why Starbucks stores closed for racial bias training

5h ago

California Consumer Privacy Act gains support from thousands of internet users in wake of GDPR

6h ago

Here’s the racial bias training Starbucks employees got Tuesday, according to its architects

May 29, 2018

Howard Schultz: “Discrimination and bias should not be part of the American story”

May 29, 2018

Teens painted hate speech on a high school. Instead of criminal charges, officials hope for healing.

May 28, 2018

The NFL’s latest attempt to kill the #TakeAKnee movement may be bringing it back to life

May 25, 2018

Why is African-American hair seen as unprofessional?

May 25, 2018