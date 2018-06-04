Stories that pay off: How to save money this wedding season
Weddings may have completely taken over your social calendar, but they don’t have to wreak havoc on your bank account. Halfpoint/Shutterstock

Stories that pay off: How to save money this wedding season

By Payoff Staff | 

Wedding season has officially kicked off. Whether you’re planning your own big day or are busy figuring out where to find a “farmhouse cocktail chic” dress for under $100, you’ll probably be spending money celebrating a union in the near future. Weddings may have completely taken over your social calendar, but they don’t have to wreak havoc on your bank account. Here’s our guide to saving money on wedding expenses this year — without looking cheap.

5 easy moves to plan the perfect wedding — without going broke

Wedding dresses, venues, cake, invitations, band and more planning questions stressing you out? These five easy steps will get you through the process — so your perfect day stays on budget.
Wedding dresses, venues, cake, invitations, band and more planning questions stressing you out? These five easy steps will get you through the process — so your perfect day stays on budget. Lital Israeli/Shutterstock

The average wedding costs a little more than $35,000. If you’re money-conscious, you can stick to your budget by agreeing to wedding priorities, being a crafty negotiator and getting a little creative. Don’t forget about the honeymoon, where you can actually fund the trip using credit card points. Read more here.

Planning a bachelor or bachelorette party? Kayak’s new tool can help

The fewer passive aggressive emails about planning a group vacation, the better the vacation will be.
The fewer passive aggressive emails about planning a group vacation, the better the vacation will be. goodluz/Shutterstock

Trip Huddle is meant to remedy the most painful aspects of group getaways — so planning your sister’s bachelorette for 30 of her closest friends just got a lot easier. Read more here.

Here’s how much the average person spends as a wedding guest

These newlyweds will likely be happy no matter how much you spend on their wedding gift.
These newlyweds will likely be happy no matter how much you spend on their wedding gift. Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

The average a guest will spend more than $100 on a wedding gift — but unsurprisingly, the costs add up if you’re part of the wedding party, traveling for a destination wedding or throwing a shower. Here’s how to keep wedding guest expenses in check. Read more here.

A smart, sweet way to repurpose your leftover wedding flowers

Repeat Roses takes leftover flowers from weddings and events and repurposes them into bouquets for shelters and hospitals.
Repeat Roses takes leftover flowers from weddings and events and repurposes them into bouquets for shelters and hospitals. Rostov Oleksandr/Shutterstock

Repeat Roses helps couples protect the environment, support a local hospital and get a tax break in one fell swoop. Research has shown that patients with plants in their hospital rooms may recover more quickly — so you know your flowers are going to a great cause. Read more here.

Want more? For food inspiration, look to the dishes served at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent royal wedding. Or seek out these award-winning wines — all under $10 — to serve at your reception. To maximize the value of your wedding registry, make sure you follow these tips — or you could just stick to our short list of kitchen essentials. Looking for honeymoon inspiration? Here’s a list of the best places to travel in 2018.

Share:
Payoff Staff
By Payoff Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Nov. 3, 2017

Most recent

Some of Fred Rogers’ best moments weren’t even on his TV show

6m ago

Apple’s next Safari update will prevent social media Like buttons from tracking you around the web

8m ago

Why isn’t any modeling agency signing Leyna Bloom?

1h ago

Advocacy groups sue Department of Defense over policies toward HIV-positive service members

3h ago

Beauty box brand Ipsy apologizes after its Pride Month video is accused of being transphobic

3h ago

March for Our Lives leaders plan a “get out the vote” summer bus tour

4h ago

Scientists checked the carbon footprint for 13,000 cities worldwide. These were the worst.

5h ago

Marriage, deconstructed: The next battle for marriage equality could mean the end of marriage

5h ago

Jungle primaries, party in-fighting and #MeToo at the polls: What to watch for in Tuesday’s voting

5h ago

Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

6h ago