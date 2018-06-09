This week in Trump-Russia news: Beg your pardon, but Mueller isn’t done with Manafort yet

Robert Mueller capped a contentious week in the Russia probe by filing new charges against Paul Manafort — President Donald Trump’s beleaguered former campaign chairman.

Manafort — who is already facing charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government and making false statements — is now facing additional counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Meanwhile, Trump — who continues to bash the probe as a “witch hunt” — has raised the specter of pardons for Manafort, Michael Cohen and even himself with recent comments and actions.

Here’s what went down in the Russia saga this week.

Manafort’s legal woes keep growing

Paul Manafort arrives at Federal District Court for a hearing in April. Alex Brandon/AP

According to the special counsel, Manafort and an associate — Konstantin Kilimnik — ”knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade another person” with “intent to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding” between late February and April of this year.

Manafort’s longtime aide, Rick Gates, cut a plea deal with Mueller’s team on Feb. 23.

Manafort and Kilimnik each face counts of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The new charges came days after Mueller’s team accused Manafort, who was first indicted in October 2017, of attempting to tamper with witnesses.

Trump has recently sought to put further distance between himself and his former campaign chairman, tweeting last Sunday that Manafort “came into the campaign very late” and that he “wouldn’t have been hired” if the FBI or Department of Justice had warned him.

“Should have told me!” he tweeted.

Trump plays up pardon power

President Donald Trump pardons a turkey named Drumstick as his son, Barron, looks on in November 2017. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

That wasn’t his only comment on the Russia probe this week.

Indeed, it was another active week for the president on Twitter, where he lashed out at investigators and his political opponents — and suggested he is above the law.

In a torrent of tweets this week, Trump pressed on with his “Spygate” conspiracy theory, railed against “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and “Slippery” James Comey and continued to publicly humiliate attorney general Jeff Sessions, whose 2017 recusal he again blamed for the “Russian Witch Hunt Hoax.”

So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “And Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

But his most eyebrow raising statement on Russia this week came when he declared that he had “the absolute right to PARDON myself.”

It’s unclear if he does, in fact, have the ability to pardon himself — in part because no president has ever tried it.

But Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, publicly cautioned Trump against the idea, and Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accused the president of acting as though he is “above the law.”

Trump calls for Russia to be readmitted to G8

President Donald Trump addresses reporters before leaving the White House for the G7 summit in Canada on Friday. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Trump insisted Friday that he is “not above the law,” but maintained that he can pardon himself — if it were necessary to do so.

“Yes, I do have an absolute right to pardon myself, but I’ll never have to do it because I didn’t do anything wrong and everybody knows it,” Trump said.

That statement came Friday, as he spoke to reporters outside the White House before he left for the G7 summit in Canada.

In the testy media availability, where he addressed everything from the death of Anthony Bourdain to his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump stirred controversy when he said, unprompted, that Russia should be invited back to the G8.

The country was booted from the group in 2014 after it invaded and annexed Crimea.

Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting?” Trump said Friday. “Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run.”

That drew criticism from a number of U.S. figures, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), and seemed to exacerbate already high tensions between Trump and key U.S. allies.

But he doubled down on his call Saturday before leaving the G7 early to meet with Kim in Singapore, downplaying Russia’s annexation of Crimea and blaming former President Barack Obama for it.

“We’re looking for peace in the world,” Trump said. “We’re not looking to play games.”