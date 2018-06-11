These are the best pride looks from the first major 2018 LGBTQ Pride weekends around the world
A participant walks before the Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. Carolyn Kaster/AP

By Rachel Lubitz | 

Some things are just inevitable at a LGBTQ pride parade, including rainbows, glitter, feathered angel wings and hundreds of people using fashion to not only show their support, but show off a bit, too.

At pride weekends so far this month — from Havana to Rome to Washington — it seems like everyone got that memo.

And to think: NYC Pride hasn’t even happened yet. (It’s June 24, just so you know.) Here are our favorite looks thus far:

Washington

Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington
Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP
Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington
Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP
Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington
Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP

Los Angeles

Freema Agyeman (left) and Toby Onwumere (right) on a float at the Los Angeles Pride Parade
Freema Agyeman (left) and Toby Onwumere (right) on a float at the Los Angeles Pride Parade Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
Participants of the Los Angeles Pride Festival
Participants of the Los Angeles Pride Festival Jennifer Peltz/AP

Boston

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade
People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sao Paulo

Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo
Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP
Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo
Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP
A reveler at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo
A reveler at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images
A reveler attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo
A reveler attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Herika Martinez/Getty Images
People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Herika Martinez/Getty Images

Guadalajara, Mexico

A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico
A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico Ulises Ruiz /Getty Images
A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico
A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico Ulises Ruiz/Getty Images

Rome

People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto /Getty Images
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome
People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images

Warsaw, Poland

People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland
People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/AP
People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland
People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Athens, Greece

People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece
People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty Images
People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece
People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Yorgos Karahalis/AP
People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece
People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Yorgos Karahalis/AP

Tel Aviv

People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv
People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Sebastian Scheiner/AP
People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv
People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty Images
People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv
People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Amir Levy/Getty Images

Sofia, Bulgaria

People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia
People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images
People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia
People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images

Havana

A participant at the LGBT pride parade in Havana
A participant at the LGBT pride parade in Havana Yamil Lage/Getty Images
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana Desmond Boylan/AP
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana Desmond Boylan/AP

Bucharest, Romania

People take part in the Bucharest Pride 2018 march
People take part in the Bucharest Pride 2018 march Daniel Mihailescu/Getty Images
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut

