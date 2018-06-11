Some things are just inevitable at a LGBTQ pride parade, including rainbows, glitter, feathered angel wings and hundreds of people using fashion to not only show their support, but show off a bit, too.

At pride weekends so far this month — from Havana to Rome to Washington — it seems like everyone got that memo.

And to think: NYC Pride hasn’t even happened yet. (It’s June 24, just so you know.) Here are our favorite looks thus far:

Washington

Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP

Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP

Participants in the Capital Pride Parade in Washington Carolyn Kaster/AP

Los Angeles

Freema Agyeman (left) and Toby Onwumere (right) on a float at the Los Angeles Pride Parade Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Participants of the Los Angeles Pride Festival Jennifer Peltz/AP

Boston

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People at the 2018 Boston Pride Parade Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sao Paulo

Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP

Revelers at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP

A reveler at the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

A reveler attends the annual Gay Pride parade in Sao Paulo Nelson Antoine/AP

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Herika Martinez/Getty Images

People at the the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride parade in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Herika Martinez/Getty Images

Guadalajara, Mexico

A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico Ulises Ruiz /Getty Images

A participant in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Transgender Pride Parade in Guadalajara, Mexico Ulises Ruiz/Getty Images

Rome

People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images

People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images

People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto /Getty Images

People at the Gay Pride parade in Rome Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images

Warsaw, Poland

People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/AP

People at the Gay Pride parade in Warsaw, Poland Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Athens, Greece

People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty Images

People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Yorgos Karahalis/AP

People at the Gay Pride parade in Athens, Greece Yorgos Karahalis/AP

Tel Aviv

People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Sebastian Scheiner/AP

People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty Images

People at the Gay Pride parade in Tel Aviv Amir Levy/Getty Images

Sofia, Bulgaria

People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images

People at the 11th Gay Pride Parade in downtown Sofia Dimitar Dilkoff/Getty Images

Havana

A participant at the LGBT pride parade in Havana Yamil Lage/Getty Images

People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana Desmond Boylan/AP

People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Havana Desmond Boylan/AP

Bucharest, Romania