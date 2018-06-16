This week in Trump-Russia news: The IG report is Trump’s latest weapon in his battle with Mueller

Donald Trump this week latched onto a report critical of former FBI director James Comey as part of his ongoing effort to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller, whose Russia probe has been “discredited” in the eyes of the president.

“The report yesterday may be more important than anything — totally exonerates me,” Trump told reporters Friday. “There was no collusion, there was no obstruction and if you read the report, you’ll see that.”

But the Inspector General’s report Thursday did no such thing — and major developments in the Russia and Michael Cohen probes may soon put even more pressure on the president.

Here’s what came out of the Russia investigation this week.

Trump says watchdog shows he “did nothing wrong”

President Donald Trump walks to an interview on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

In a press scrum that was wild even by his standards, Trump on Friday falsely claimed to have been exonerated by the Department of Justice watchdog, who concluded that Comey had mishandled the Hillary Clinton email investigation in 2016.

“I did nothing wrong. There was no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump said. “The IG report yesterday went a long way to show that, and I think that the Mueller investigation has been totally discredited.”

The comments came a day after Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a lengthy report that found the former FBI director “dramatically” deviated from bureau norms during the Clinton probe, but did not appear to be politically biased.

Trump seized on the report, saying it vindicated his decision to fire Comey in 2017 and proved he is the subject of a “disgraceful Witch Hunt.”

Comey has been one of Trump’s favorite punching bags since sacking him last year, but the president has also used the report as an opportunity to renew his offensive against former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, whose texts bashing him have been cited as evidence of the FBI’s anti-Trump bias.

According to the Inspector General, the texts “raised questions about the objectivity” of the FBI, but there was no proof that the officials’ politics “directly affected the specific investigative actions.” Still, Horowitz said, the actions by Comey and other federal law enforcement officials “negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice.”

But former federal prosecutor Patrick Cotter on Thursday told Mic that while Comey “violated” FBI norms, Trump likely benefitted from the errors and his broadsides against the bureau could do more lasting damage.

“It is one thing to have agencies make mistakes, even terrible mistakes,” Cotter said. “It is another to have the president of the United States repeatedly and forcefully accuse entire agencies of being corrupt at their root and in the hearts of the people who spend their lives working in those agencies and department.”

Manafort jailed over witness tampering

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday before being ordered to jail. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday ordered former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to jail, pending trial, after Mueller accused him of attempting to tamper with witnesses related to his case.

“This hearing is not about politics, is not about conduct of the office of the special counsel,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Friday. “The harm in this case is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system.”

According to the special counsel, Manafort — who led the Trump campaign from June to August 2016 — “knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade another person” with “intent to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding” beginning in February, when his longtime associate, Rick Gates, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Manafort and a former aide were charged last week with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice related to the alleged witness tampering.

He was already facing a number of charges from the special counsel, including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to downplay his connections to Manafort and on Friday suggested it was too “tough” to send the former campaign head to jail.

“Wow, what a tough sentence for Paul Manafort, who has represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other top political people and campaigns,” Trump tweeted. “What about Comey and Crooked Hillary and all of the others? Very unfair!”

Cohen may be getting ready to flip

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York in May. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen may be getting ready to flip on the boss he once said he’d “take a bullet for.”

According to reports this week, Trump’s beleaguered former lawyer and fixer has been telling people close to him that he expects he’ll be indicted soon — and that he may cooperate with prosecutors.

Cohen has been under federal investigation for months for a number of potential crimes, including campaign finance violations related to his $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Though his legal team has warned him that Cohen could turn on him, Trump has publicly expressed confidence that his longtime associate would stay loyal.

But Cohen is feeling increasingly isolated from Trump, according to CNN, and may be open to cooperating with investigators — something that could pose a significant threat to the president.

Rumors that Cohen is preparing to flip intensified during a particularly busy legal week for him. Earlier this week, he split with his legal team. Then, on Thursday, he filed a restraining order against Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, whose ubiquity in the media has been a thorn in Cohen’s side.

Avenatti’s constant media appearances are “likely to result in Mr. Cohen being deprived of his right to a fair trial, and threatens to turn what should be a solemn federal court proceeding into a media circus,” according to the filing.

Giuliani demands end to Mueller probe

Rudy Giuliani attends an event on the White House lawn in May. Andrew Harnik/AP

The Manafort and Cohen developments could increase the pressure on Trump.

But Rudy Guiliani — the public face of the president’s legal team — suggested Friday that Trump would use his pardon power to protect himself and his embattled associates.

“When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” Giuliani told the New York Daily News.

It was one of the strongest attacks he’s leveled so far at Mueller — and one of the most direct indications that Trump could use pardons as a weapon in the Russia probe.

The president has left the door open to pardoning Manafort and Cohen if need be, and even suggested that he may attempt to pardon himself if necessary.

But the former New York City mayor later walked back his comments, telling CNN Friday that Trump “is not going to pardon anybody in this investigation, but he is not obviously going to give up his right to pardon if a miscarriage of justice is presented to him after the investigation.”

He also said this week that the Mueller probe should be shut down.

Trump cops to drafting Don Jr.’s deceptive statement

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump on Friday appeared to admit that he did, in fact, draft the misleading statement his son initially used to explain away his shady meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

He did not deny having drafted it after the Trump Tower meeting came to the public’s attention in 2017, but said it is “irrelevant” because he was not under oath.

“Let’s not talk about it,” Trump said when asked about the statement. “You know what that is? It’s irrelevant. It’s a statement to the New York Times, the phony, failing New York Times. That’s not a statement to a high tribunal of judges. That’s a statement to the phony New York Times.”

Donald Trump Jr.’s infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected attorney has been a key episode in Mueller’s inquiries into both collusion and obstruction of justice.

Trump Jr. initially said the meeting had mostly focused on “a program about the adoption of Russian children,” but the president’s son and other top campaign officials had actually met with Natalia Veselnitskaya to obtain damaging information about Clinton.

His comments on the Trump Tower meeting statement came during his off-the-cuff press availability outside the White House Friday.

In the same presser, he also said he hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer and doubled down on his call for Russia to be readmitted to the G7.

The country had been booted from the G8 over its invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Trump on Friday again downplayed Russia’s annexation of Crimea — and again blamed former President Barack Obama for it.

“President Obama lost Crimea,” Trump said. “Putin didn’t respect President Obama.”