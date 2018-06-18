Here are the 10 best outfits from ‘Pose’ episode 3, from Angel’s ice princess to Elektra’s red fur
Angel on ‘Pose’ Sarah Shatz/FX

Here are the 10 best outfits from ‘Pose’ episode 3, from Angel’s ice princess to Elektra’s red fur

By Rachel Lubitz | 

As a show devoted to depicting 1980s New York City as authentically as possible, the fashion on FX’s Pose continues to never disappoint.

Thanks to costume designer extraordinaire Lou Eyrich, who’s been a part of many Ryan Murphy TV projects, the style of each character remains genuine yet often gorgeous.

For the third episode this season, our favorite style moments came courtesy of Pray Tell; the outrageous moderator of all the balls; Blanca; Angel; and Elektra, of course, who continues to bring Diana Ross-inspired ensembles from head to toe.

Here’s our top 10:

10. Elektra’s subtle glamour for a doctor’s appointment

Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX
Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

9. Pray Tell giving you cabbie chic

Pray Tell on ‘Pose’
Pray Tell on ‘Pose’ FX
Billy Porter as Pray Tell
Billy Porter as Pray Tell Sarah Shatz/FX

8. Blanca’s turquoise jumpsuit

Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX
Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

7. Pray Tell’s blue velvet robe

Pray Tell on ‘Pose’
Pray Tell on ‘Pose’ FX

6. Angel’s lace look for ... waiting at home

Angel on ‘Pose’
Angel on ‘Pose’ FX
Angel on ‘Pose’
Angel on ‘Pose’ FX

5. This wonderfully ’80s-tastic mom look for Blanca

Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX
Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

4. Blanca’s glam take on Mrs. Claus

Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX
Blanca on ‘Pose’
Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

3. This black fur moment for Elektra

Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX
Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

2. Angel’s ice princess look for the ball

Angel on ‘Pose’
Angel on ‘Pose’ FX
Indya Moore as Angel
Indya Moore as Angel Sarah Shatz/FX

1. And finally, this amazing all-red, all-fur Elektra look

Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX
Elektra (right) on ‘Pose’
Elektra (right) on ‘Pose’ FX
Elektra on ‘Pose’
Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

For the second week in a row, Elektra’s style remains unparalleled.

Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

March 20, 2018

Most recent

Apple’s next iPhone update will change how your location is sent to 911 during emergency calls

32m ago

A Dunkin’ Donuts in Baltimore asked customers to report employees for not speaking English

56m ago

Trump administration sits on study showing disturbing contamination levels on U.S. military bases

1h ago

Zendaya, Kim K., Chadwick, Tessa and more of the best dressed from the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

2h ago

Supreme Court avoids ruling on partisan gerrymandering in both Wisconsin and Maryland cases

2h ago

How Chris Hardwick’s entertainment empire is reacting to sexual misconduct allegations against him

2h ago

As Trump doubles down on family separations, Republicans warn the policy may lead to electoral doom

2h ago

Alexander Wang talks pride-inspired capsule collection and using fashion as a vehicle for change

2h ago

Stories that pay off: How to save money on everything from rent to dining out

2h ago

It’s official: Excessive gaming is now recognized as a health disorder

3h ago