As a show devoted to depicting 1980s New York City as authentically as possible, the fashion on FX’s Pose continues to never disappoint.

Thanks to costume designer extraordinaire Lou Eyrich, who’s been a part of many Ryan Murphy TV projects, the style of each character remains genuine yet often gorgeous.

For the third episode this season, our favorite style moments came courtesy of Pray Tell; the outrageous moderator of all the balls; Blanca; Angel; and Elektra, of course, who continues to bring Diana Ross-inspired ensembles from head to toe.

Here’s our top 10:

10. Elektra’s subtle glamour for a doctor’s appointment

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

9. Pray Tell giving you cabbie chic

Pray Tell on ‘Pose’ FX

8. Blanca’s turquoise jumpsuit

Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

7. Pray Tell’s blue velvet robe

Pray Tell on ‘Pose’ FX

6. Angel’s lace look for ... waiting at home

Angel on ‘Pose’ FX

5. This wonderfully ’80s-tastic mom look for Blanca

Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

4. Blanca’s glam take on Mrs. Claus

Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

3. This black fur moment for Elektra

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

2. Angel’s ice princess look for the ball

Angel on ‘Pose’ FX

1. And finally, this amazing all-red, all-fur Elektra look

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

For the second week in a row, Elektra’s style remains unparalleled.