Mic Daily: Brett Kavanaugh’s mysterious stance on ‘Roe v. Wade’ and more
President Donald Trump greets Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, in the White House on Monday

By Tim Mulkerin 

We may never know Brett Kavanaugh’s real opinion on Roe v. Wade

President Donald Trump listens as Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, speaks during an event on Monday

As debate swirls now that President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, one fact is clear ahead of the judge’s Senate confirmation hearings: He has never publicly stated his personal opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark privacy case that gave people the right to an abortion in the United States.

RAICES wants to use $20 million to post bonds for immigrant mothers in detention

Sirley Silveira Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, kisses her 10-year-old son Diego Magalhaes after he was released from immigration detention in Chicago.

After receiving a record-setting influx of cash from citizens concerned about the horror of family separation along the border in June, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services is ready to put its money where its mouth is.

Pretending to live in Albert Einstein’s body curbs implicit bias — and so could virtual reality

A new study shows that wearing a virtual body that looks like Albert Einstein may reduce bias against the elderly and improve scores on cognitive tests.

As the famous saying goes: To understand someone, try walking a mile in their shoes.

That turned out to be a key takeaway for researchers at the University of Barcelona, who asked 15 male study participants age 30 and under to put on a virtual reality headset that gave them the body of Albert Einstein. Researchers wanted to see if looking like Einstein — an icon for genius — made people “unlock previously inaccessible mental resources.”

Protesters shut down NYC Amazon store over company selling surveillance equipment to ICE

The immigrants rights group Movimiento Cosecha shut down an Amazon store in New York City to protest the company's policy of selling surveillance equipment to ICE.

Immigration rights activists have found a fresh target in the fight against the Trump administration’s deportation policies in a major U.S. business that is aiding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in carrying out deportations.

