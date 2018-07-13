Aja premieres new video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag” featuring 11 jaw-dropping lewks
Violet Chachki, Aja, Trinity Taylor Aja

Aja premieres new video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag” featuring 11 jaw-dropping lewks

By Evan Ross Katz | 

After channeling their inner witch in the “Brujería” music video, former two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aja is back. And this time it’s with the video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag,” a boastful track from her recently released debut EP, In My Feelings.

The clip, which features 11 looks in fluid displays of gender presentation (including a french noir mime and flamboyant mafioso-inspired get-up) is, as Aja explains, the channeling of various energies that are all true to form.

“What you’re seeing is really all just me as a person,” they said in an interview. “I don’t really see gender as much more than an illusion created by society. When I said that I wasn’t just a drag queen, I really meant that. My art for styling and music transcends just the art of drag because I do present out of drag as myself in the raw as well. It doesn’t make me better at all, it just makes me myself.”

‘I Don’t Wanna Brag’
‘I Don’t Wanna Brag’ Aja

In addition to Aja, the Assaad Yacoub-directed video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag” features Drag Race season seven winner Violet Chachki and season nine finalist Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor, as well as drag legend Sasha Colby and Dragula season two winner, Biqtch Pudding.

“Flow so wet I fucked around it and I drowned/ Bulge in my jeans, I’m well endowed/ Pull out my TEC-9, I’ll show you I’m loud/ I’m crazy, I don’t fit in the binary,” they rap on the song.

Gender is just one of the social issues Aja feels passionate about. Asked if they think the racism plaguing the Drag Race fandom is as pervasive in the music world, Aja said it’s “just as rampant in the music world.”

“But all we can do is prove to be amazing artists of color,” Aja said. “When someone cannot pinpoint something they don’t like about you other than your skin color, then that’s when you know nothing is wrong with you — it’s that person. My experiences have been fairly decent so far. I hope they continue to stay good and get better.”

Watch the video below.

Source: Aja the Kween/YouTube
Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Black Lives Matter was born 5 years ago today. Is America better off?

Mic Daily: Russian intelligence indicted, Scarlett Johansson drops out of ‘Rub & Tug’ and more

What Melania Trump wore her 77th week as first lady — including in Belgium and the UK

This week in food and travel: What that Starbucks straw ban really means

Four notable takeaways from Robert Mueller’s latest indictments in the Russia probe

Lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says he never admitted to exchanging sex for movie roles

Scarlett Johansson drops out of ‘Rub & Tug’ amid backlash for playing a trans man

Who’s Sorry This Week? Henry Cavill, Papa John and other public apologies

Pikachu has bangs now, I guess

Aja premieres new video for “I Don’t Wanna Brag” featuring 11 jaw-dropping lewks