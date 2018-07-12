Mic Daily: Tensions run high during Strzok testimony, Sandra Oh makes Emmy history and more
Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) questions Peter Strzok during a hearing Thursday on the FBI agent's controversial anti-Trump texts. Evan Vucci/AP

Mic Daily: Tensions run high during Strzok testimony, Sandra Oh makes Emmy history and more

By Tim Mulkerin 

Partisan tensions boil over during Strzok testimony after months of hostile Russia hearings

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) questions Peter Strzok during a hearing Thursday on the FBI agent’s controversial anti-Trump texts.
Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) questions Peter Strzok during a hearing Thursday on the FBI agent’s controversial anti-Trump texts. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A public hearing on the anti-Trump text messages two FBI officials exchanged in 2016 descended into a partisan donnybrook Thursday — a boiling over of tensions that had been growing for more than a year during hearings related to the Russia probe.

Girl heard crying in ICE detention audio recording will reportedly be reunited with mom

A 4-year-old Honduran girl carries a doll while walking with her mother, both released from detention, through the "catch and release" policy, from a Catholic Charities relief center to a nearby bus station on June 17 in McAllen, Texas.
A 4-year-old Honduran girl carries a doll while walking with her mother, both released from detention, through the “catch and release” policy, from a Catholic Charities relief center to a nearby bus station on June 17 in McAllen, Texas. Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Nearly a month after audio of her disembodied voice horrified a nation, one of the unaccompanied immigrant children who could be heard crying out for her family in a viral recording obtained by ProPublica will soon be reunited with her mother.

Sandra Oh just scored an Emmy nomination for her role in Killing Eve — and made history

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh Stuart Ramson/AP

Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning, and actress Sandra Oh just snagged a nod for her role in the BBC America drama Killing Eve. There had been plenty of speculation that Oh might earn a nomination leading up to Thursday’s announcement, seeing as her star turn in Killing Eve had earned widespread critical acclaim. And, as Time reported Thursday, her nomination makes history — Oh is the first Asian actor to earn an Emmy nomination in the best actress in a drama category.

How Kylie Jenner became the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If you’re surprised at Kylie Jenner’s sudden appearance on a Forbes list, you probably haven’t been paying attention. You’re not alone, demonstrated by the gobsmacked, baffled, almost angry reaction Wednesday to the magazine’s August cover, which features the 20-year-old Jenner staring into the camera looking like the entrepreneur she is, arms crossed in a black blazer, with a headline proclaiming her one of “America’s Women Billionaires.”

Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
