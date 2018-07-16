Mic Daily: The worst moments from that “disgraceful” Trump-Putin summit and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a joint press conference Monday after their summit in Helsinki. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

President Donald Trump delivered on Monday what was quickly denounced as one of the most disgraceful performances ever by an American president after he sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies on the issue of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election — a position that’s adding fuel to speculation that the Kremlin has compromising information on Trump.

Dolls stand in a shopping cart as protesters rally against the separation of immigrant families in front of a U.S. federal court July 11 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. John Moore/Getty Images

A federal judge in Connecticut has ruled that the forced separation of two immigrant children from their parents is unconstitutional, and issued a preliminary injunction granting both children resources for coping with post traumatic stress disorder resulting from the U.S. government’s policy.

Sacha Baron Cohen performs onstage at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 21, 2016, in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series Who is America?premiered to mix reviews Sunday. The new series has the Borat star up to his old tricks, dressing up in convincing costumes and duping unsuspecting Americans — some famous, some not — into interviews in which Cohen pushes the boundaries of etiquette, acceptability or even morality itself.

Robert Mueller Alex Wong/Getty Images

Just a few hours after Trump took Putin’s side and blamed special counsel Robert Mueller for poor relations between the U.S. and Russia, the Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against yet another Russian national, charging her with “conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government.”

This May 3, 2017, photo shows the grave of John B. McLemore, who is featured in the serialized podcast ‘S-Town.’ Jay Reeves/AP

A new lawsuit alleges that the team behind the hit 2017 podcast S-Town exploited the show’s subject, John B. McLemore, claiming the show revealed details of McLemore’s private life without his consent. S-Town, produced by the makers of Serial and This American Life, was hosted by TAL producer Brian Reed.