Movement Must-Reads: Black identity extremists and racial disparities in mass shooting coverage
Rakem Balogun Tarek Turkey/Mic

Movement Must-Reads: Black identity extremists and racial disparities in mass shooting coverage

By The Movement by Mic | 

A lot of ground to cover in this week’s Movement newsletter, including the launch of Mic’s new Facebook Watch show, stories about Cynthia Nixon and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a piece on racial bias in media coverage of mass shooters and the potential NYPD disciplinary trial against the police officer who killed Eric Garner in 2014.

Read on for more.

From Mic:

Mic’s Facebook Watch show Mic Dispatch launched this week with an episode about Rakem Balogun, a black activist and armed self-defense enthusiast believed to be the first person prosecuted as a result of the FBI’s black identity extremist designation. Aaron Morrison reports. Be sure to subscribe to the collection as well.

New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old Democratic nominee for New York’s 14th U.S. Congressional District, spoke to Mic about the hypocrisy behind the Women’s Equality Party — which is run by Nixon’s opponent, current New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and its somewhat ironic decision to endorse both Cuomo and Rep. Joe Crowley, who Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a June primary, over either of their female opponents.

Kelly Kasulis on a new study revealing deep racial bias in American media coverage of mass shooters.

And Chauncey Alcorn with two pieces on the New York Police Department’s potential disciplinary trial against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed black 43-year-old Eric Garner in Staten Island in July 2014.

From elsewhere:

President Barack Obama delivering the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, reproduced at the New Yorker.

And BuzzFeed’s piece on Lane Davis, the far-right, pro-Trump online conspiracy theorist who killed his father in July 2017.

That’s all for now. Until next week.

Zak Cheney-Rice

Share:
The Movement by Mic
By The Movement by Mic
Writers and editors, The Movement

Recommended video

Arabbers in Baltimore fight for their livelihood

Most recent

Facebook to remove fake content meant to start violence from its platform

Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct his first feature movie, an adaptation of ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’

‘Glow’ star Britney Young on the show’s second season and playing into stereotypes

Movement Must-Reads: Black identity extremists and racial disparities in mass shooting coverage

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over abortion-reporting law that “shames” patients

House Republicans shut down Democratic effort to fund election security measures

Trump points to Google’s $5 billion fine from Europe as proof that the US and EU are foes

It’s true — white mass shooters get more sympathy from news media, study says

Why is it more difficult for men to change their names after marriage?

Hype Daily: A giant Jeff Goldblum, Bruce on Broadway and more