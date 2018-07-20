Mic Daily: FBI has a tape of Cohen and Trump, Disney fires James Gunn and more
A photo from May showing Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exiting the Loews Regency Hotel in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mic Daily: FBI has a tape of Cohen and Trump, Disney fires James Gunn and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

FBI has tape of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Andrew Harnik/AP

The FBI has a tape of President Donald Trump and his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payments to former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Disney fires James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after offensive jokes come to light

James Gunn
James Gunn Jordan Strauss/AP

In recent days, Gunn drew ire from a number of conservative personalities, like Mike Cernovich, for offensive jokes he made several years ago on Twitter about topics like pedophilia, rape and AIDS. On his site, Cernovich wrote that in his tweets Gunn “advocated for and seemingly admitted to being a pedophile.” (Notably, Cernovich helped circulated the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.)

On Friday, Disney announced Gunn would no longer be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Judge dismisses New York City’s climate change lawsuit against oil and gas companies

A sign for an Exxon gas station stands in a Brooklyn neighborhood on Oct. 28, 2016, in New York City.
A sign for an Exxon gas station stands in a Brooklyn neighborhood on Oct. 28, 2016, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City’s efforts on climate change were dealt a blow in court Thursday, as a U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit the city brought against five oil and gas companies.

Starbucks will open its first U.S. store where every employee knows American Sign Language

An embroidered apron from Starbucks.
An embroidered apron from Starbucks. Starbucks

On Thursday, Starbucks announced it will open its first Signing Store in America in October, dedicated to hiring and serving the deaf and hard of hearing community.

68% of people say tech creators inject their own biases in products, study says

A person typing at a computer
A person typing at a computer REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

A recent study asked if participants believe that technology contains biases. The majority’s answer: a resounding yes.

Check out Mic DispatchMic’s new show reporting on the problem-solvers and the provocateurs in our changing world. Subscribe here for alerts on new episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on Facebook Watch.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Alec Baldwin wants your help to protect the Russia investigation

Most recent

Mic Daily: FBI has a tape of Cohen and Trump, Disney fires James Gunn and more

Starbucks will open its first U.S. store where every employee knows American Sign Language

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about Russia

Judge dismisses New York City’s climate change lawsuit against oil and gas companies

Disney fires James Gunn from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ after offensive jokes come to light

68% of people say tech creators inject their own biases in products, study says

Who’s Sorry This Week? Elon Musk, CVS and other public apologies

Paramount TV president fired, allegedly over her comments about black women

What Melania Wore her 78th week as first lady — including to the Helsinki meeting

FBI has tape of Michael Cohen and Donald Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model