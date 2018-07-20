Mic Daily: FBI has a tape of Cohen and Trump, Disney fires James Gunn and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

President Donald Trump Andrew Harnik/AP

The FBI has a tape of President Donald Trump and his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, discussing payments to former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reported on Friday.

James Gunn Jordan Strauss/AP

In recent days, Gunn drew ire from a number of conservative personalities, like Mike Cernovich, for offensive jokes he made several years ago on Twitter about topics like pedophilia, rape and AIDS. On his site, Cernovich wrote that in his tweets Gunn “advocated for and seemingly admitted to being a pedophile.” (Notably, Cernovich helped circulated the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.)

On Friday, Disney announced Gunn would no longer be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

A sign for an Exxon gas station stands in a Brooklyn neighborhood on Oct. 28, 2016, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City’s efforts on climate change were dealt a blow in court Thursday, as a U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit the city brought against five oil and gas companies.

An embroidered apron from Starbucks. Starbucks

On Thursday, Starbucks announced it will open its first Signing Store in America in October, dedicated to hiring and serving the deaf and hard of hearing community.

A person typing at a computer REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

A recent study asked if participants believe that technology contains biases. The majority’s answer: a resounding yes.

