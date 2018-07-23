Mic Daily: A life-ruining appearance on ‘Who is America?,’ James Comey’s plea for centrism and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.
Trump weighs pulling security clearance of former top intelligence officials who have expressed criticism
President Donald Trump is looking into whether he can pull the security clearance of former top intelligence officials who served under former President Barack Obama, all of whom have been critical of Trump.
Georgia lawmakers want Jason Spencer to resign after a life-ruining appearance on Who is America?
In the span of just a few minutes, Jason Spencer used a racial slur, performed a racist impression of a Chinese person and thrusted himself, buttocks-first, at Sacha Baron Cohen with his pants around his ankles.
Where is the American “great middle” that James Comey is talking about?
On Sunday, former FBI Director — and former Republican — James Comey drew attention when he tweeted a passionate plea to the Democratic Party not to veer too far to the left.
“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left,” Comey wrote. “This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”
How Trump upended Tuesday’s Georgia gubernatorial runoff
President Donald Trump has upended the final days of a GOP gubernatorial runoff in Georgia after he unexpectedly endorsed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the candidate Republican strategists in the state worry is less electable.
Why this professor was on a mission to publish his fake study on politician poop
Much of America has heard of “fake news” in recent years. But an equally disturbing problem continues to lurk quietly in the science world: predatory journals.
