Mic Daily: A life-ruining appearance on ‘Who is America?,’ James Comey’s plea for centrism and more

Former CIA Directors, from left, John Brennan, Michael Hayden and Porter Goss, participate in a discussion at the George Washington University in 2017. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is looking into whether he can pull the security clearance of former top intelligence officials who served under former President Barack Obama, all of whom have been critical of Trump.

Jason Spencer and Sacha Baron Cohen on ‘Who is America?’ Showtime/YouTube

In the span of just a few minutes, Jason Spencer used a racial slur, performed a racist impression of a Chinese person and thrusted himself, buttocks-first, at Sacha Baron Cohen with his pants around his ankles.

Former FBI Director James Comey Carsten Koall/Getty Images

On Sunday, former FBI Director — and former Republican — James Comey drew attention when he tweeted a passionate plea to the Democratic Party not to veer too far to the left.

“Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left,” Comey wrote. “This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican, celebrates with supporters after advancing to a primary runoff with GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle during an election night results party in Athens, Georgia. John Amis/AP

President Donald Trump has upended the final days of a GOP gubernatorial runoff in Georgia after he unexpectedly endorsed Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the candidate Republican strategists in the state worry is less electable.

A lecturer at a university in the U.K. decided to write a fake study about politicians’ butt-wiping habits — and then get it published. Shutterstock

Much of America has heard of “fake news” in recent years. But an equally disturbing problem continues to lurk quietly in the science world: predatory journals.

