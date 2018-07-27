This week in food and travel: Disney will ban single-use plastic straws and stirrers
The entrance of the Walt Disney Studios park at Disneyland Paris. Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: Disney will ban single-use plastic straws and stirrers

By Mic Staff | 

On the heels of similar announcements from Starbucks, the Walt Disney Company announced on Thursday plans to eliminate single-use plastic straws and stirrers, which will account for an elimination of more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually. The plan will impact the company’s theme parks, cruise line operations and hotels by mid-2019.

In other news, we take a look at the ways you can reduce your everyday plastic consumption, why creole cream cheese is making a major comeback at restaurants and the best places to eat, sleep and drink like a local in Austin, with chef Kristen Kish.

Plastic straws and stirrers will be things of the past at Disney parks everywhere

Fireworks punctuate the grand opening celebration at the Cinderella Castle for the New Fantasyland attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 6, 2012.
Fireworks punctuate the grand opening celebration at the Cinderella Castle for the New Fantasyland attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Dec. 6, 2012. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Paper straws will be provided to guests upon request once the ban is in place. Read more here.

I tracked how much plastic I throw away in a week and the results were... upsetting

A cold brew habit can lead to a ton of waste.
A cold brew habit can lead to a ton of waste. thaweerat/Shutterstock

As one writer soon finds out, a cold brew obsession makes it really hard to cut down on plastic cups. Read more here.

Creole cream cheese is a New Orleans family staple — and now it’s in restaurants

Creole cream cheese, a New Orleans staple, from Mauthe’s Dairy.
Creole cream cheese, a New Orleans staple, from Mauthe’s Dairy. Billy Sussky/Hoodoo Ice Cream

For some, creole cream cheese is part of their heritage. And now, the tangy cheese can be found everything from jerk chicken mac and cheese to bread pudding. Read more here.

Where chef Kristen Kish goes for late-night munchies and caffeine in Austin

Kristen Kish on her favorite spots in Austin, Texas.
Kristen Kish on her favorite spots in Austin, Texas. Kristen Kish/Instagram

We spoke to Top Chef winner Kristen Kish about her favorite places in Austin, including her go-to coffee shop and an after-hours dive bar you can’t miss. Read more here.

Check out Mic Dispatch, Mic’s new show reporting on the problem-solvers and the provocateurs in our changing world. Subscribe here for alerts on new episodes airing Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8pm EST, on Facebook Watch. 

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The Best Food Cities in America: Los Angeles

Most recent

This week in food and travel: Disney will ban single-use plastic straws and stirrers

Chloe Dykstra opens up after AMC reinstates Chris Hardwick: “I wish to move on with my life”

Today in Trump’s America: Michael Cohen says Trump knew about the infamous Trump Tower meeting

Hype Daily: The ‘Buffy’ reboot, Jeff Goldblum’s new gig and more

Milo Cress, the kid who started the straw ban movement, doesn’t think banning straws is the answer

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 4: Candace Owens; beauty products’ toxic ingredients (Full transcript)

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 4: Candace Owens; beauty products’ toxic ingredients

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 4: Candace Owens says Democrats have failed black Americans. Is she right?

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio won’t commit to firing all the officers involved in Eric Garner’s death

Teens flock to YouTube for makeup tutorials — but who’s making sure the products are actually safe?